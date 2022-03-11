As the war in Ukraine stretched into its third week there was, a few days ago, a bit of good news: Poland offered to transfer to Ukraine its supply of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets in exchange for U.S. assurances of receiving modern U.S. made jets in return. Ukrainian pilots already fly MiG-29s, so they could have begun using these assets immediately. MiG-29s are roughly comparable to the F-16s used by our Air Force. The MiGs in question are older variants that lack modern avionics and advanced weapons systems, but are capable enough multi-role jets.
This appeared to be a done deal as Poland, the United States and other NATO allies worked out the details of the transfer. Then, suddenly, the Pentagon issued a statement that this transfer was “untenable.” The MiG deal now appears to be off the table.
As I see it, there are a couple of possibilities as to what happened. The first is that the Biden administration is feckless, confused and generally doesn't know what to do about an international crisis — our recent retreat from Afghanistan being exhibit No. 1 for this proposition.
The second is that the Russians used some back channel to telegraph their intention to treat this potential transfer as an escalation and to respond by considering NATO a combatant.
Whether our sudden case of cold feet is the result of, or perhaps even a combination of, these two possibilities is difficult to know. Though I have a lot of confidence in our military, I have less in our current political leadership. Something spooked them, but who, outside of the White House and Pentagon, knows what it was?
I don't have access to the intelligence that President Joe Biden and the top brass in the military have. Perhaps there are really good reasons for backing away from this transfer. But based on what I know, I'm all for facilitating the transfer of Polish MiGs to Ukraine. We're already supplying them with several other potent weapons systems that the Russians consider as escalatory. Denying them MiGs in an attempt to appease Vladimir Putin appears to me to be a distinction without a difference.
I say give Ukraine the jets — even if the benefit is, as the Pentagon claims, minimal. That may be true in a tactical sense, but I think the morale and messaging invoked by such a transfer would be a huge shot in the arm for Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian fighters.
If the Russians object, so what? We already watched them roll Crimea a few years ago. Are we going to now stand by and watch them continue to put the Soviet band back together, this time with Ukraine?
To be clear, so far I consider the actions taken by President Biden with regard to the current crisis in Ukraine to be mostly prudent. He's helped to unite a reluctant Europe — even convincing Germany to do some things to increase their own security in a week that they've dragged their feet on for 40 years. He's acted in concert with NATO and other allies when that was the best course and unilaterally when it was not. I give him high marks for all of the above.
But we find ourselves in a pivotal moment in 21st century history. If we allow Russia to roll Ukraine while offering only token resistance, I'm reasonably sure that it won't stop there. I'm also reasonably sure that China is watching all of this closely as well with their own eye on Taiwan.
I'm aware of the fact that Ukraine is an imperfect model of a country that we ought to support at great risk to ourselves, but perfect causes are rare. Right now it does not matter, to me anyway, how Ukraine responded to Russian aggression 80 years ago. What matters right now is that Ukraine is a modern democracy that's currently under authoritarian threat. In the past we've distinguished ourselves by standing up to such threats.
I don't know what Russia will do if we do indeed commit to increasing lethal military aid to Ukraine. There is absolutely a risk of instigating WWIII. That is a prospect that is, indeed, terrifying.
But I'm almost sure that I know what Russia, China and many of our other geopolitical adversaries will do if we do nothing. And that prospect, though it may take longer to play out, is probably worse.
