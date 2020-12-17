There’s a long list of items on my holiday wish list this year. Here are a few of the gifts I’d like to give to others. If only it were in my power.
For news media, I’d give a moment of clarity. This would be a chance to see that chasing short-term ratings with sound bites of outrage and lies while almost entirely ignoring how much good there is in the world is undermining society.
“Where’s the good?” some may ask. It’s everywhere, if only we look. From the clerk behind the counter to the delivery person to the teacher, cop, nurse who signs on, not to get rich, but to help others. The fundamental goodness of most humans is our most neglected news story.
One of my favorite examples is Heroes on the Water, a group of volunteers who serve veterans, active duty military personnel, and first responders and their families who’ve been injured, including those with PTSD and TBI. HOW chapters “help warriors relax and reconnect through kayak fishing and the outdoors.” Check them out online. A tiny group among a great many folks doing good things.
For both Democrats and Republicans, a bit more of a sense of humor for what they clearly care passionately about. Elected officials, their opponents and supporters could all stand to laugh more often and more readily about themselves and their endeavors. Many of them go to bed at night and wake up in the morning right now to the lyrics of “Georgia On My Mind.” There’s more, though. People in general want to have fun. Life’s too short to go through it just being angry.
For too many unfortunate children, fewer ACEs. ACE is an acronym for Adverse Childhood Experiences. “These experiences can include things like physical and emotional abuse, neglect, caregiver mental illness, and household violence,” according to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University.
ACEs lead to social, emotional and cognitive impairment, all of which are related to the adoption of health-risk behaviors as a child grows older, and lead to a life marred by disease, disability, social problems and an early death. Multiple studies have found about 1 in 6 kids in America will suffer 4 or more ACEs.
Kids with 4 or more aces will be about 3 times more likely to smoke and 4 times as likely to be clinically depressed as adults. They will be more than 11 times as likely to become an alcoholic, almost 20 times as likely to use hard drugs and almost 20 times as likely to attempt suicide. Three times as many will develop heart disease. Their life expectancy? 20 years less than kids with no ACEs.
Fewer ACEs. That would be very good.
For those who work but don’t earn enough, fewer who are ALICEs, the Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed. They often work multiple minimum-wage jobs so their total pay lifts them above the federal poverty level but not enough for an adequate household budget.
They struggle to afford housing, food, transportation, child care, health care, and necessary technology. They live every day one financial emergency away from bankruptcy, eviction, inadequate food or having to decide between paying for needed medication or needed child care to keep a job.
They are people who work hard in front-line, low-paying jobs including many in the US military. Their cost of living is increasing much faster than for most Americans. That’s because the costs of essentials — food, housing, health care, child care and transportation — are rising much faster than the costs of manufactured goods which wealthier workers also buy.
For everyone, a return to in-person access to the arts and entertainment in all its many forms. This requires, of course, the pandemic be controlled. We’re a long way from that right now, but there’s some light at the distant end of this uniquely long, dark tunnel. Scientists who have devoted their careers to developing techniques to use mankind’s growing knowledge of genetics to attack viruses are seeing their efforts achieve remarkable promise. Technology that didn’t exist a few years ago now offers hope to people across the globe.
My final holiday wish? May you receive more such good news in the coming year.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.