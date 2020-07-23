“A new study shows” may be my least favorite current phrase. Almost every day I encounter this at the front end of some hot button issue. And when I do, I generally know that I'm about to get played.
Bad deeds coming home to roost is a topic I've written about many times over the years. One of the worst of these bad deeds has been lazily allowing advocacy to replace impartiality in journalism, research, education, medicine, administration and in other cultural institutions where a sense of balance and a desire for open intellectual debate should be cornerstones. Many ideas that were recently notable only for the amount of laughter they might elicit when brought up are now entrenched in these institutions — to our considerable detriment.
What has led to such a profound paradigm shift in such a short amount of time? In my view it comes down to three key changes in institutional thought.
The first of these paradigm shakers originated in government and its academic subsidiaries but has since spread to the business world. It is the identity/opportunity industry that morphed from a useful method of addressing past injustice to a well-oiled grievance machine steeped in the notion that what one has actually accomplished is less important than what they represent.
In the eyes of this industry, quantifiable merit, acumen, hard work and other things that were once considered virtues matter less than one's sex, ethnicity or identity. And no amount of data is moving any of the these folks off of this. Once anyone is successful in challenging any of this an entire industry is out of work.
I never figured out, until recently, how this industry explained away the relationship between effort and reward to those they purport to be helping. Then I found out about “whiteness.” We'll get to that in just a bit.
The second factor fueling change is the growth of advocacy media. The days of a Walter Cronkite impartially presenting the news, expecting that we, the news consumers, were smart enough to interpret it for ourselves, are simply gone. What's cropped up in Mr. Cronkite's place are vacuous news celebrities who argue and preen and pander to the portion of an audience they deem most crucial to their success.
Since few figures in contemporary media have the chops to understand things that are complex — as most substantive issues are — anything they don't comprehend or happen to not like has do be due to some bad thing.
It's the easiest way to connect dots.
The third thing feeding all of this is a lack of resistance from people who should know better. The number of true believers in the culture warrior caste is actually quite small, but they enjoy some leverage. In some cases the leverage is fear. In others it's guilt. In all cases it's overwrought. The cancel feature of woke culture can be intimidating to those who have careers in academia, government and even in many private businesses. No one wants to sink their career over calling out things that may only be tangentially related to their actual work and invoke a lot of ire.
Another factor is the human capacity for introspection. Most smart and fundamentally decent people that I know occasionally pause to look at themselves in the mirror. That unselfish, humble and vulnerable act of human decency is easy to exploit. There are an awful lot of people out there making bank doing just that.
Let's return, for just a bit, to why “a new study shows” generally makes me want to use 80-grit sandpaper and rubbing alcohol to wax my chest.
It used to be that most reasonably well-read folks knew that a study was just that — a study. Not settled science, and maybe not even right. Studies are integral to science but are not, by themselves, any establishment of fact.
Studies are anecdotes that must be validated in order to ascend to the realm of settling an issue. Validation occurs by peer-review.
Culture warriors and the media couldn't care less about any of that — so long as a study validates some idea they find pleasing. And if the conclusions of a study come under fire after critical scrutiny, something that is far from uncommon, it tends not to command anywhere near the initial attention unless it fits the desired narrative.
Peer-review itself is under fire in some academic disciplines because it sometimes goes against the “woke” grain. It's possible to suffer considerable blow-back from woke colleagues for expressing skepticism over academic work that is poor but supports a popular narrative.
For a perspective on this, ask Colin Wright, a post-doctoral biologist at Penn State who recently, and to his detriment, waded into the teeth of the culture wars by challenging the nascent but popular notion that sexual identity is non-binary.
Leaving aside, for the moment, that this is an eminently reasonable position for any biologist to take, whatever happened to the notion that debate is necessary to the process of establishing what is fact and what is fiction?
My guess is that when you don't have the goods, shouting down the opposition is a better strategy than debating them.
So a study that says the right thing these days it's supposed to be unassailable. That's a problem. When qualified peers are unable to render judgment without fear of banishment, the whole process of science falls into disrepute.
In many academic fields, that's soon, if not right now.
Does this remind anyone but me of the tactics of the Christian conservatives who managed to turn conservatism into Trump-ism? How'd that work out?
The current “new studies” craze purports that young Black men in this country are disproportionately the victims of unnecessary and deadly violence at the hands of police. This despite reams of verifiable data counter to this notion — particularly as championed by the Black Lives Matter movement.
But there's more. People like me are assumed to be both enablers of and oblivious to this blatant racial injustice by virtue of something know as “white privilege.”
White privilege is an interesting concept. Like many controversial ideas there's a kernel of truth buried somewhere deep beneath layers self-serving BS.
White privilege also illustrates how the academia to businesses spanning outrage industry, an opportunistic media incapable of dealing with complexity, and a lot of ordinary people who ought to know better are working together to advance a cause that, at least to the degree it's being presented, is based far more on opinion than fact.
Since white privilege is directed at me (and other like me), allow me to retort.
I am responsible for me. I am not responsible for my neighbors, for my ancestors, for you or anyone else except my kids — until they are 18. That's it. If you have a problem with someone else take it up with them. If you have a problem with me, well, I'm easy to find.
There's no doubt that I've enjoyed some privilege in my life. All of us have. There are many ways to define privilege. One way is growing up without having to worry about police all of the time. Another is to have a certain number of positions in most jobs or academic programs reserved not for merit, but for identity. Another is to be able to get away with supporting a culture that glorifies misogyny, violence and the abandonment of children — none of which people like me tolerate — while at the same time claiming oppression at the hands of people like me.
Just this week I became aware of an exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., which discusses white privilege. Part of this exhibit featured a poster on “whiteness” and white privilege. I learned from this poster that whiteness is defined by things such as self-reliance, a nuclear family, a work-ethic, meritocracy, emphasis on the scientific method and “objective, rational and linear thinking,” “bland is best,” women are attractive only if the look like blond Barbies. The list goes on for several pages in the same vein.
I'm not making any of this up. You can find this on the NMAAHC website. And I posit that if I substituted rap music for bland and corn rows for blond Barbie it would be considered incredibly racist.
I guess that it's the double standard, with regard to this, that offends me. The list itself is just stupid and reflects ignorance. Yet I doubt that I would be afforded the same consideration were things reversed.
When I look in the mirror, I don't see perfection. But if we are being honest, neither does anyone else. And prejudice is saw that cuts both ways, with every stroke.
How else do you explain why Pete Buttigieg, arguably the Democrats' best candidate in the recent presidential primary, could gain no traction once he got out of the Midwest and into states with a large number of Black people voting? I'm sure that it had absolutely nothing to do with Black antipathy toward gays.
Here's my bottom line. You in the outrage industry, the media and you who should know better but don't can take white privilege and stick it in your ear.
I don't give a damn who you are. When you are willing to accept responsibility for what you do, quit blaming others who have nothing to do with you for your problems and to do what it takes to help yourself — I'm with you.
One hundred percent.
On that, you have my word.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.