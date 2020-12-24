I'm anticipating a deluge of “2020 was the worst year ever” retrospectives in the coming days. But you won't getting any of that here. Any day above ground, as least far as I'm concerned, is a good day. A year is 365 times that. Though 2020 probably won't make very many top 10 lists, including my own, all of my family and most of the people that I know are still around. I'll take that for as long as I can get it.
The coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be everything it was cracked up to be. It's the first worldwide generational test in more than half a century. I'm pretty sure that we are failing it too — but not across the board.
Kudos to the scientists and other medical professionals who managed to condense what is normally a decade-long effort to develop a new vaccine into a 10th of that time. That's moonshot level stuff. Probably you don't want to be the next person to spout off to me about the insufferable evils of “big pharma” within arm's reach.
The only troubling thing about the coronavirus vaccines is the number of people who now claim that they won't take it. In some cases, there are medically valid reasons for this, but not very many. While I don't believe some of the surveys with really high numbers, I do think it's fair to say it's beyond just a handful of folks holding out.
That's just fine with me. You anti-vaxxers can participate in an experiment about the veracity of conspiracy theories. The rest of us can observe one on Darwinism.
Here's the thing I really can't wrap my mind around with regards to this crisis. The level of voluntary compliance with various precautions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 is pretty high. Most people want to do anything that they can to help return to business as usual as quickly as possible. Most recognize that some modest sacrifices: Masking up, social distancing, limiting travel, avoiding gatherings outside of your normal germ group are in order.
I literally haven't seen anyone, in any public place I've been for the past few months, without a mask. Everyone I know has curtailed their travel plans. A lot of people I know don't like any of this, but they do it anyway. My opinion of humanity has actually gone up the past few months precisely because of this. When you do the right thing not because you want to, or it's easy, but because it's the right thing, you're an ace in my book.
So this being the case, why are various public officials still advocating for bans and lockdowns? I get mask ordinances (even if I don't agree with them) because those don't really doing much to limit anyone's social or economic freedom. But shutting down businesses is something else entirely. I'm not even sure that it's been done under completely legal circumstances in many places.
Taking away someone's livelihood is about a click and a half away from taking their life. Worse, I'm not seeing a lot of compelling evidence that shutting businesses down has done as much as promised to slow the spread of the virus. At this point, there doesn't seem to be much difference in outcomes between places that initiated draconian measures and places that didn't. With very few exceptions, we all appear to be behind the eight ball.
I'm not sure what reasonable thing could have been done to prevent this.
Having said that, I know that a lot of people do not agree with me about any of this — both ways. And that's fine with me. One thing that the Trump debacle, now mercifully winding down, seared into my psyche is that no politician, and almost no idea, is worth losing a friend over. I don't give a hoot what you think about COVID-19, Trump or most anything else that's vexed us for the past year as long as you are upstanding in nature and good in the pocket. Trump isn't worth arguing about. COVID-19 will pass for most of us. That's how I dealt with 2020: I just got by, by getting along.
But “almost no idea” isn't the same as “no idea.” I've used ink by the barrel encouraging readers to call out crazy when they encounter it. You can find nut jobs at every point on a compass rose. It's especially important to call out crazy in your own corner of the playground.
You don't want to get a COVID vaccination — that's your call. But don't start spreading nonsense about something you are not within a time zone of understanding. I've yet to meet a single individual with any scientific expertise or credibility on social media slamming the vaccine. And arguing with me or anyone else about it on social media will get you banished. Life's too short for fools.
Same with Trump (and the galaxy of crazy that follows him around). I get that many of you thought that Trump was great. That, again, is your call — and if I liked you before, I still do right now. But when you start getting behind crazy, evidence-free theories about stolen elections and advocating for martial law to overturn something that you simply did not like, we probably gotta part ways.
The reason for this is simple. The definition of patriotism is the quality of putting country before oneself; the antonym of patriotism is the quality of putting oneself (and loopy conspiracy theories) before everyone else. I try not to associate with any antonym of patriotism, or anyone else of low character, any more than I have to.
