Right now we are conducting an important sociological experiment on a grand scale. It is not going well. I am referring to the number of people who, despite incentives and ample opportunity, have not, to date, chosen to receive any of the half dozen or so readily available COVID-19 vaccinations.
It's an interesting experiment. The problem with it is that a lot of people in the control group are dropping like flies. I don't like seeing that happen to people, especially those I know, no matter how stubborn and occasionally unaware of their size they happen to be. In America, you have the right to be wrong. And being wrong should generally involve having to ante up for the next round, not shedding your mortal coil.
I understand why some of you don't trust the government or the media to deal straight. I don't trust them either. Just last week, for instance, all we heard was how Afghanistan was not going to be another Vietnam. I suppose that you could make a technical case that Afghanistan was not, in fact, another Vietnam, but that would be only because it's actually much worse.
Look — you don't need to listen only to the government or the media about COVID-19 vaccinations. Virtually every corporate leader, public leader, religious leader and, of paramount importance, doctor is vaccinated. If you ask your doctor, someone you chose to look after your health, they are almost certainly going to tell you to get the vaccination.
Listen to them.
Medical science does not generally produce outcomes with complete certainty. There is no such thing as a vaccine, or any other treatment for that matter, that's 100 percent effective. Those don't exist. Nature operates on probabilities — right down to the quantum mechanical level. Once you wrap your mind around that — and you should — a lot of things make more sense.
The question that you need to ask yourself before deciding about a vaccine is not “Is this 100 percent safe and effective?” because it's not. The question ought to be “How does it affect my odds of living for a few more years?” The answer to that is “pretty darned favorably.”
In the financial world, 85 percent is considered certainty. If the weather forecast is a 90 percent chance for rain tomorrow, I'm guessing that you go fetch your rain jacket. If you know that the odds are 95 percent for your team to win the Super Bowl next year, you are probably betting the ranch on it.
Yet with odds that are the same, or even better, many of you are using the excuse that COVID vaccines are not proven to be 100 percent safe and/or effective to avoid one. That's wrong thinking, and you have to be willfully ignorant not to have figured that out by now. Again, that doesn't mean that vaccines are a complete panacea. They are not. But your odds of staying out of harm's way with them are better than your odds behind the wheel of a car — and I don't see any of you ready to give up driving.
Vaccines are far more effective at preventing the spread of COVID than masks (where the data is all over the place), disinfecting surfaces (not shown to be effective at all) or anything else that we've come up with to date. If you do contract COVID after receiving a vaccine — which, though unlikely, is possible — the symptoms tend to be far less severe. Again, nothing is certain, but you are taking a simple step that decidedly stacks the odds in your favor.
I see your social media posts expressing outrage over the minor phenomenon of a few medical professionals who have refused vaccination — and got sent packing for their efforts. I have absolutely no problem with letting them go. Strike that. I approve of letting them go. Those folks, despite their credentials, are outliers. And not outliers with data on their side either (like those who thought that the zoonotic origins of COVID were fishy).
Medical professionals who are vaccine deniers don't believe in the basics of the science they are supposed to practice. I wouldn't want anyone who believed in leeches treating me and neither should you.
Right now, about 99 percent of the folks being admitted to hospitals with COVID are unvaccinated. That's a pretty solid number that's very difficult to misinterpret. If we were talking about nearly anything else with those odds, almost all of you would be doing whatever it took to get yourselves right. It's just that vaccinations have, over the past few decades, become an issue that has set contrarians — sans expertise or with any merit on their side — on fire. And that's a shame, because every one of those knuckleheads is wrong.
So you can listen to your doctor, along with the vast majority of his or her colleagues, and get vaccinated, or you can listen to the handful of medical professionals who are outliers, a few celebrities with notable non-expertise in the fields of medicine, immunology and virology, or your friend who's best exposure to science came when they flunked high school biology.
Look, I don't want to ding anyone on this. I want you to get the shot so that you are around long enough that I can ding you over something else. And the longer this COVID variant hangs around, the greater the chances that it mutates into something new that knackers us all again. I don't want to return to 2020. And the best way to prevent that from happening is for everyone who can to get vaccinated.
Even if you don't particularly care about yourself, or those you don't know, think about your family having to deal with mourning your loss. Or worse, you're mourning theirs if you are wrong about all of this.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.