A recent Quinnipiac University Poll survey found that most Republican respondents feel that inflation is the nation’s most urgent issue. In that same poll, Democrat respondents selected climate change and voting rights as the most urgent issues with inflation far down the line.
Not sure what that indicates, but I am sure that most of those questioned in the survey based their survey choices on some variation of the dictionary definition of inflation, something like “Inflation is a measure of the rate of rising prices of goods and services in an economy.”
Personally, I have a much simpler way of explaining it. Inflation is when I go to the grocery store with my weekly shopping list consisting of two items, and a six-pack of beer, which was $9, and a bag of chips, which was $3 last week, are now marked up to $10 and $4 respectively!
How could this happen, I asked myself. So, naturally, I did some research to discover the causes of inflation. I also related these causes to the current Major League Baseball (MLB) contract negotiations to better understand them.
One cause of inflation is when demand for certain goods and services outpaces supply, which results in upward pressure on prices. For example, Major League Baseball players know that there is a huge public demand for the regular baseball season to begin on time or, at least, begin sometime.
The demand for the product is there (fans), but the supply (players) is not. Instead, the players are sitting around chewing, spitting and scratching themselves. In other words, they are spending their time doing exactly what they do the majority of the time during the season and get paid millions of dollars to do.
It’s all quite complicated. But it’s a pretty safe bet that once the players stop getting paid to chew, spit and scratch, they will be back to “play ball!” In other words, the supply will have been replenished, but someone has to pay to make up for revenue lost during the lockout. And I’m certain that you know who that someone is. Once inflation hits the ballparks, you and I will pay.
Of course, the owners of the Major League Baseball clubs are another factor in this supply/demand equation. But their situation is considerably different than the players’ since the game of baseball has very little to do with how they made their fortunes.
For instance, with its family wealth in the $4 billion range, which one would have to sell a lot of peanuts and Cracker Jacks to obtain, the Steinbrenner family, owners of the New York Yankees, made its money in the shipping industry.
Another club owner who probably doesn’t know a fungo bat from bat fungi is Mark Walter, owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Walter is CEO of a global financial services firm and has an estimated personal net worth of $4.5 billion.
In most cases, one can assume these people simply buy ballclubs for fun — and so they can be guaranteed a really good seat and not have to sit amongst the obnoxious sunflower-seed-shell-spitting rabble if they ever decide to attend a game.
One gets the overall impression that the ballclub owners aren’t the least bit concerned about the fans during the lockout because they know that, due to inflation, they will get their money back eventually.
Yet, another possible common cause of inflation is much more likely to spur the ballclub owners, or at least their lawyers, into getting more involved. That second inflation cause is when the cost of wages and materials goes up and these costs are passed down to consumers in the form of higher prices for those goods and services.
One analyst has described the MLB contract negotiations as millionaires versus billionaires, which, in one way, is fairly accurate. But the billionaires’ (owners) pie is steadily getting bigger while the millionaires’ (players) slice is not.
Obviously, if the owners give in and increase the players’ slice size, they will also want to increase their pie size to compensate. And guess who the sugar, flour and salt are that go into the bigger pie. Bingo! It’s you and me, the fans, as prices for everything from parking spots to wieners go up — in other words, inflation.
Both above causes of inflation along with others have been discussed in the media as possible reasons for the current higher prices for consumers. But just as with the baseball players versus the baseball club owners, the real cause of inflation always comes down to greed, pure and simple.
The coronavirus pandemic caused a long-term lockout, similar to baseball’s situation. Owners of corporations lost money just like the baseball players and club owners are doing. Once the pandemic recedes and the customers return, it’s time for the corporations to make up for their losses by inflating prices for their goods, as the ballclub owners will do once the fans return.
Shareholders will be laughing, and happy baseball club owners will shout.
"But there is no joy in Mudville” — you and I have struck out.
