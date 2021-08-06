Next month I will be returning to Germany after a 50-year absence. I was a Fulbright Fellow at Heidelberg University in 1970-71, where I worked on my dissertation on the German philosopher Martin Heidegger. The cities on our Amsterdam to Bucharest river cruise are new destinations for us, and we look forward to visiting Koblenz where some of my ancestors are from.
Over 1 million refugees integrated
On Aug. 31, 2015, when Chancellor Angela Merkel chose to allow 1.2 million refugees to come through Germany’s eastern border, then-President Donald Trump warned that it was a “catastrophic mistake to have taken in all those illegals.” Trump and other nationalist ideologues refuse to acknowledge that, under international and U.S. law, refugees have a legal right to seek asylum.
At that time Merkel declared “wir schaffen das” (“we can handle this”), and for the most part, she has been vindicated. Over half have jobs (making two-thirds the salary of an average German), about 50,000 are in Germany’s superb apprentice programs, and 10,000 are enrolled in universities. Three quarters of them live in their own apartments or houses, and they have told pollsters that they feel “welcome” or “very welcome.”
It is estimated that one half of the German population helped in some way to settle the refugees, and they have returned the favor by helping out those affected by the recent floods. As Taha Aliyahi, an Iraqi refugee, told a reporter: “My German is not so good, but helping others is not a language. It comes from the heart.”
Many Germans, however, are now saying that no more refugees should be accepted. Even Merkel admits that her magnanimous action “must never be repeated.” The last time Germany was so generous was the decision, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, to integrate communist East Germany at the cost of $1.7 trillion, starting with accepting worthless East German marks at par with strong West German marks.
Immigrant crime insignificant
In his 2016 campaign, Trump stoked fears of rapists and drug traffickers coming over the southern border, but in neither country was there any significant increase in immigrant crime. Study after study has revealed that German immigrant crime is concentrated in small numbers of repeat offenders and gang activity.
There are, however, some problems. About 200,000 refugees have had their asylum requests denied, and they remain in limbo. Right-wing spokesmen have criticized the government for not deporting them. Hate crimes against immigrants have increased significantly, as the hard right party Alternatives for Germany has increased its anti-foreigner rhetoric.
Many immigrants have flourished
German immigrants have risen to the top in business and the professions. A Turkish couple Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci are founders of BioNTech, and they performed the basic mRNA research that made the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine possible. Nader Etmenan, an Iranian refugee, has established one of Germany’s largest hotel chains.
Fifty years ago, the German government welcomed 750,000 Turks as guest workers who then contributed to their booming economy. Today they number 2.5 million and have integrated fairly well. The second largest immigrant population is the Syrians who came with the last surge starting in 2015. Overall, 24 percent of Germany’s population is foreign born in contrast to 14 percent in the U.S.
25 percent of new businesses started by foreign born
One commentator remarked that “Germans are averse to self-employment,” and that is most likely why, in 2020, 25 percent of new businesses were founded by the foreign born. Just as the U.S., many German immigrants with professional backgrounds start their own businesses after their credentials have been rejected. Only a third have been able to use their degrees.
Germany’s 'social market' economy
Since the founding of the German Federal Republic in 1949, the center-right Christian Democrats and the center-left Social Democrats have had alternating governments — 39 years for the former and 21 years for the latter, plus 12 years in a “grand coalition.”
Together the two parties have created the world’s fourth largest economy and have offered generous social and health benefits to their citizens. The Social Democrats' labor policy kept unemployment low even through the Great Recession. Chancellor Angela Merkel calls it a “social market” economy.
Conservative parties and the Greens favored
Leading the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union parties, Merkel has competently ruled Germany for the last 16 years. She has now stepped down and elections will be held on Sept. 26. Polls show that the CDU/CSU will win the most votes.
In April it appeared that the Green Party would come in first, but it has dropped dramatically in the polls. The CDU/CSU are now leading the Greens 29 to 19 percent, but they will still have to form a coalition with them to reach a majority.
Voters who once supported the Social Democrats (SPD) have now punished them for their cooperation with the CDU/CSU, and, as a result, they now poll at historic low of 16 percent. (In 1969, the SPD, under Chancellor Willy Brandt, topped 46 percent.) The anti-immigrant Alternatives for Germany stands at 10 percent, and all parties refuse to accept their support.
There was a hard-fought battle to succeed Angela Merkel and some predict that the new CDU/CSU chancellor will not be nearly as successful as Merkel.
Nick Gier of Moscow taught philosophy at the University of Idaho for 31 years. Read more on the middle way between communism and free reign capitalism at webpages.uidaho.edu/ngier/ThirdWay.htm. Email him at niger006@gmail.com.