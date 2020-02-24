Go into any Las Vegas casino during the breakfast buffet and the longest lines consist of folks waiting to fill their bowls with oatmeal. Why? Because according to the gambling industry’s most recent data, half of all adult visitors to casinos are aged 50 and older.
Just so happens that I am in that 50+ age-group. Well, I’m actually, more like in the 50+++ category, still I happen to possess some insight as to what is going on here.
Stroll through casinos in Las Vegas and the preponderance of senior gamblers is rather shocking. Granted, many of the slot players just LOOK old due to a life filled with steady exposure to cigarettes, booze, and no sunlight. But no doubt the majority are grandpas and grandmas.
Seniors are the fastest growing population of gamblers. Twenty-five years ago the percentage of seniors who said that they had recently gambled was 50%. Now, a recent poll found that 70% of seniors had gambled in the last year!
Even more of a surprise was another recent study which discovered that the favorite social activity for people over 65 was gambling! It ranked higher than eating out, shopping, movies, and golf.
Of course, the casino industry is aware of this boomer betting bounce and is doing everything it can to encourage it with countless incentive programs and clever advertising aimed at seniors with their IRAs, social security checks, and grandchildren’s education funds burning a hole in their polyester pants pockets.
Perks such as senior buffet discounts, free lunch coupons, drug discounts, scooters and wheelchairs, shuttle buses to and from retirement centers, even mailings of birthday cards and friendly “We miss you” reminders are some of the PR ploys the gambling industry uses.
Considering all that, it comes as no surprise that there is a strong senior influence on live entertainment that casinos offer. And it’s not just the omnipresent ‘hunks of burning love’ Elvis impersonators performing throughout the Vegas strip. There also seems to be a tribute band for every classic-rock act from Foreigner to Fleetwood Mac playing in the lounges.
And, yes, Wayne Newton is still performing in Vegas. However, if you want to see him, I suggest you hurry since his current show at the Tropicana has the rather ominous title “Once Before I Go.”
So why this upsurge in senior gambling? What is it that causes baby boomers to be so enthralled by a “Wonky Wabbits” slot machine that they’ll sit and stare at carrot and eggplant images spinning around for hours?
Search the Internet and there are countless pundits who have analyzed why seniors are showing up in droves to place their bets. The theories put forth range from concerning to uplifting.
One explanation for the senior surge at the slot machines is that gambling is addictive and older folks are vulnerable due to chemical changes taking place in the brain. Some even go so far as to propose that the senior gambling compulsion is a sign of dementia.
There are stories of seniors blowing all their life savings and putting themselves at financial risk. Obviously, throwing away money needed for medicine and food to play “Slotmania” is a bad idea.
Other explanations for boomers’ interest in casino gambling include lots of time to kill, physical or emotional pain to relieve, and just plain old loneliness, especially for women, since many outlive their spouses and often live far away from their children.
All these rather negative reasons for seniors to flock to casinos are concerning. But there is another way of looking at it.
In a Feb. 8 New York Post article, the writer said this about boomers and how they should behave: “The generation that went from Woodstock to Wall Street to the White House should really now be packing the proverbial Winnebago.”
Well, sure, and plenty of seniors do that. But who’s to say that those who choose to mingle with their peers in the more crowded, exciting environment of a casino are wrong?
Strolling through places like Caesars Palace and MGM Grand, it’s easy to see the attraction. You can sit down next to just about any fellow boomer and strike up a conversation. If you’re like me and need help understanding the games, there are plenty of peers eager to assist.
In some way, casinos are like Disneyland for seniors. Movies, bowling, bingo all under one roof.
Where else for the cost of an over-priced drink can seniors gather and listen to bands play songs that transport them back to their youth, if at least just for an hour or so?
Places like Las Vegas and Atlantic City even offer senior hookup sites where you can connect with others to participate in a variety of activities, more like museum tours than bar crawls.
Some feel that it is wrong for seniors to waste their children’s and grandchildren’s inheritance or the kids’ college fund.
I disagree. I believe that most seniors do not want anyone telling them how to spend their money. They earned it, saved it, invested it, so I say spend it however you want.
When you stop and think about it, for seniors, choosing how to blow their money is one of the last vestiges of freedom that they have.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.