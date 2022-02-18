Theocracies like Saudi Arabia have government-sponsored morality police forces that report citizens for such things as obscene dancing, PDA and wearing nail polish. No such officially sanctioned group exists in the U.S.
But recent incidents give strong indications that Republican politicians in this country, from mayors to governors, see themselves as self-appointed morality police — and none too soon. Otherwise, we would have never known about the hanky-panky possibly going on in ice fishing tents.
As reported on several news websites last week, Craig Shubert, Republican mayor of Hudson, Ohio, and City Council members were in the middle of a discussion concerning whether to allow ice fishing on a city park lake. Shubert stupefied council members when he informed them that if they “allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem: prostitution.”
As one reader commented: "Prostitution in an ice fishing shanty? That’s cold." Yes, in more ways than one, but it should come as no surprise. If people are trolling for trouble and the right bait is offered, they can easily be lured into sin. Because when that ol’ devil casts his nefarious net, he can snag people hook, line and sinker.
It's possible that the mayor’s insinuation could just be another fish story. Or he is simply angling for voter support this election year. If that’s the case, it may be difficult for the mayor to worm his way out of such deception.
This is not the first time that Mayor Shubert has cast his moral light on perceived wrongdoing in his community. Last year, he made national news when he called for the resignations of school board members over a textbook that Shubert called “child pornography.”
The book in question was an optional book in a college-level creative writing class offered at the local high school. One writing prompt in the entire book was the source of Shubert’s ire. The county prosecutor sharply criticized the mayor’s false claim after school board members received scores of threats.
The effort to ban certain school library books appears to be the GOP’s latest modus operandi to rally the troops. It can be amazingly effective — especially in an election year. At least, that’s what Texas lawmaker Matt Krause (R) who is running for state attorney general this year appears to be counting on.
Krause recently sent all schools statewide a list of 850 books that he compiled. He wants to know if school libraries have any of them because these books “might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress.”
What I’d like to know is where were guys like Krause when I was in high school? My friends and I felt so much discomfort and psychological distress while reading our school textbooks that we usually fell asleep after reading … oh, about two pages.
One book on Krause’s list is “The Gale Encyclopedia of Medicine,” a five-volume set containing medical information for the layperson. No doubt that book is in big demand in school libraries due to its “illustrations of the reproductive system and its diseases.” Gasp! I’m sure we all agree that these are things teenagers simply should not see.
Naturally, once Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who is seeking re-election, saw how Krause’s probe stirred up Republicans, he decided to jump on the book “ban-wagon,” too. Abbott called for a criminal investigation to see whether students have access to “pornographic books” in Texas public schools.
All these efforts by Republican politicians to rid school libraries of evil books would be noteworthy except for one teeny-weeny problem: Kids don’t read library books anymore! According to a 2021 Pew Research Center report, the percentage of young people who read books for fun is at its lowest point since 1984.
I recommend that Republican governors, state legislators and mayors go hang out in school and public libraries for a while. They might be surprised by what they see or, rather, what they don’t see — like kids checking out books on their own.
Whenever I go to the public library, all the kids there are playing games on computers, thank goodness, and not reading evil books like “The Gale Encyclopedia of Medicine.”
In schools where I taught, the librarians would practically beg me to bring my students to check out books since very few kids would come in on their own. Why would they when kids can read whatever they want on their computers and phones.
If politicians like Matt Krause want to bully kids into not reading books like "Avoiding Bullies? Skills to Outsmart and Stop Them,” one of the books on his hit list, then kids can go online and read much worse stuff.
Fortunately, here in Idaho, Republican politicians so far have been fixated on eradicating critical race theory in public schools which, of course, does not exist, so no harm done.
But it’s just a matter of time before library books and ice fishing become their next targets. In fact, I recommend that a 2022 Republican candidate for office in Idaho adopt this campaign slogan: “If the ice hut is a rockin’ don’t come a knockin’.”
Sage advice, since you never know what they may be reading in there.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.