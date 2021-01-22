Before I worked in public education, I’m not sure I ever fully realized the great lengths our local schools go to support the whole child, not just academically, but physically, socially, emotionally and behaviorally. In many ways, the pandemic has served to shine a bright light to reveal how much our schools do to support children and their families beyond the walls of the classroom. The pandemic has also made many of the needs our families face even more urgent and pronounced.
Because they are natural hubs for the community, schools have historically played a role in addressing issues concerning child welfare. In education, these practices have come to be known as wraparound services. Wraparound services are designed to provide children with the comprehensive support they need throughout the school day and, sometimes, into their home lives. Having strong wraparound services, including nutritional, early childhood, mental health care, and other programs, pave the way for strong instructional practices.
This continuum of support is provided by community resource workers (CRWs) for learners in the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25. The CRW team works collectively with a holistic approach to support learners and their families while helping them overcome barriers that may prevent them from accessing the resources needed to improve their chances of success.
The following is a story that was shared with me that illustrates how CRWs deliver these wraparound services:
“One of our young learners was falling asleep in class daily. He had two older siblings who often looked tired. The teacher had tried calling mom with no luck. I chose to visit the home, left a note on the door, and then scheduled a visit once mom responded with a call. The home was sparse and dark. Mom was lethargic but willingly showed me around. The cupboards were bare except for some dry cereal; the fridge contained only condiments. With no bed, the young learner slept on the floor. The older girls shared a twin bed. The little boy told me he couldn’t sleep at night because he didn’t like the mice to run on him,” she told me.
In response, the CRW secured a variety of goods from the food bank and was also able to secure some fresh dairy, bread and produce from a local grocery store. After learning about the family’s plight, the store manager quickly gathered enough money from his employees to purchase the family a week’s worth of fresh food. Days later, the children and mom each had beds and bedding, and were connected to food stamps and Medicaid.
The mom had been struggling with depression. With support, she was able to get help and get healthy. Later, she was able to pay the kindness forward by joining a committee that addresses the needs of people living in poverty. Soon, the children were attending school clean, appropriately dressed and well-rested.
This story is not atypical among the district’s CRWs. The team routinely works with school families on goal setting, parenting, budgeting, employment, safety, health and well-being for all children and families. They load, haul and deliver thousands of pounds of food during the school year. They help obtain free or discounted medical services and mental health treatment. They acquire, load, haul, and deliver furniture and household items.
Like most things that make this community so wonderful, this work is not done in a vacuum. The focus is family-centered and team-driven to collaborate with community services, businesses, churches, police officers, community organizations and individual community members to help meet diverse needs throughout the year.
The district recently had the opportunity to work with new organizations at the state and regional level, with Optum Idaho in partnership with D & B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, C-A-L Ranch Stores, and the Idaho State Department of Education, to deliver new socks and boots to all learners attending Washington Elementary School. Operation Warm, in partnership with Mountain America, is set to provide new coats in February to learners attending Tendoy Elementary School. And through the mobile app Purposity, the needs of 113 learners have been fulfilled.
Lewis and Clark recently hosted its 20th annual canned food Giving Tree. With both learners and community supporting the cause, the school weighed 9,166 pounds of food to stack in the shape of a Christmas tree, and delivered 132 holiday food boxes to the community.
For families that experience financial or other crises, one approach the CRWs take is to complete strength-based assessments to help families set goals toward attaining self-reliance. They can also help families attain emergency assistance funds.
In one instance, a family participated in counseling and work search after coming dangerously close to losing their home and reaching out for help. After the mom found employment and the dad provided childcare, the first grade learners was equipped to focus in school. Her test scores showed significant progress.
The CRW team has been hard at work to connect families to resources for their technology needs, including Internet access and digital competency, especially during COVID-19.
This past summer, a learner’s father passed away unexpectedly. The learner’s mom had also been struggling with her own significant medical concerns. The fear of suddenly losing both parents had taken a toll on him mentally and emotionally.
Because of mom’s medical concerns, the learner’s grandfather had stepped up to ensure his grandson would be successful with remote learning. The CRW worked with the grandfather to get some resources into the home such as food, hygiene items, bill assistance, school supplies, cleaning supplies, and getting the learner set up with a homework station. The CRW worked with the grandpa to help him navigate Infinite Campus and understand the virtual homework process.
Another CRW works primarily with McKinney Vento learners attending high school. McKinney Vento learners are homeless. The CRW meets with learners one-on-one to help identify and address their needs, including providing hygiene and personal care items, school supplies, clothing and holiday assistance.
One CRW recently wrote to me, “The little things make this job worthwhile. Knowing that my students trust and rely on me to help them is the greatest honor. I love seeing their faces light up when I am able to provide them with clothing or a book for Christmas. My students have faced hard challenges throughout their lives. I am in awe of their strength and perseverance.”
These stories illuminate how far these wraparound services extend beyond classroom walls. These efforts have ramped up with the pandemic, negating the misperception that once a child transitions to remote learning, the importance or availability of these wraparound services ends. Since much of this support is provided in schools privately to children and their families behind-the-scenes, it’s no surprise that the efforts fly under the radar. No matter how difficult the current situation is, willing families combined with supportive schools create opportunities in which any learner has the ability to thrive.
Courtney Fisher is the communications and community relations specialist for Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25. She is a native of Pocatello and received her education in local public schools, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1991. She earned a B.A. in English from the University of Utah and an M.A. in English from Idaho State University.