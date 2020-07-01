There is still resistance to wearing masks in public despite evidence of the pandemic recurring with alarming numbers, evidently due to younger people putting hedonism above safety. They are putting themselves and, especially, their parents and grandparents at risk. Younger patients may have a higher survival rate but could develop yet unknown complications in later life.
COVID-19 is not subsiding. The virus is not fading. As cases of infections rise, many Americans think wearing masks, which protects others, is a freedom issue. I hear the mantra, “No one will force me to wear a mask and deprive me of my rights.” It is not about individual freedom. Basic freedom is limited on a ventilator and ends underground.
Perhaps the government should declare that wearing masks is a sign of patriotism.
Jon LaPook, medical adviser for CBS, recently had a story about London during World War II and the Nazi campaign to destroy English resolve with massive bombing raids. The English people were told to maintain a blackout, making it difficult for Nazi pilots to see their targets. The Luftwaffe tried many times to destroy Saint Paul’s Cathedral but never succeeded. No one at the time thought it was an infringement on their freedom to keep the lights off. In fact, it would have been disastrous if a British citizen decided to keep the lights burning, making that citizen and the entire block vulnerable to Nazi bombers.
I have a friend who remembers as a child hearing the air raid sirens and holding her sister’s hand in terror as the German planes flew overhead. Even today, when she hears a police or ambulance siren, there is a visible panic.
I would think wearing masks is less of a sacrifice than honoring a blackout or crowding into air raid shelters. Americans also had to sacrifice during World War II, and this included gas and food rationing.
We have seen these “personal freedom” controversies before. I remember the furor over using seat belts. I have seen photos of drivers who chose not to wear seat belts and died in horrific crashes. Passengers in cars require seat belts, and it is not curtailing anyone’s “freedom.”
I remember another uproar when a law was passed mandating helmets for motorcyclists. Many protested. I understand. I used to love riding my used police bike with a now outlawed gate shift on the gas tank. I reveled in speeding down the highway, wind blowing through my hair, and if I was lucky, some adventurous lady riding “bitch,” as the crude biker term goes. Probably the best thing that happened regarding my safety is that that my motorcycle was stolen. There were some in the medical profession who sadly noted their collection of organ donors dropped after the helmet laws.
Eventually, an engineer created a motorcycle helmet that many bikers found both safe and stylish. Regarding face masks, perhaps some designer could make face coverings more attractive. It is possible to make a mask with a print of the wearer’s lower face, and that mask might even go undetected — at least at some distance.
There are times when personal safety requires following some annoying rules: masks, social distancing and hand washing. Can we go with science, if not always fashion? With the current pandemic crisis, it is vital to remember anyone wearing a face mask will protect the ultimate freedom of others.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.