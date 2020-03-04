"I would like to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free ... so other people would be also free." — Rosa Parks
It has often been said that all men yearn for freedom. That isn't necessarily so. If it were, man's history would not be replete with examples of the majority being ruled by a despot or tyrant. Man's despair throughout the ages is understandable if some reasons are examined.
First, man must be taught about freedom. Roman citizens were forbidden to teach their slaves how to read and write. Before 1865, in most of the states that eventually became the Confederacy during the Civil War, it was illegal to teach slaves to read and write.
School children in America today are increasingly ignorant about cursive writing, which leaves them unable to personally read any of our founding documents. In many high school history books, subjects such as the American Revolution and the Civil War are reduced down to a few paragraphs. Colleges such as Stanford, now, do not require any classes on the history of Western civilization.
As students tore down statues of Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, concurrently, a 2014 study showed that an abysmal 18 percent of high school students were proficient in American history. Which means that an incredible 82 percent of these same students had no idea why those statues needed to be torn down.
Several years ago in a Fortune magazine article, major corporations described how they had instituted their own in-company campuses to teach college graduates how to write complete, cogent paragraphs, distill information from reports and solve common math problems.
When our children are not being taught reading, writing or the lessons of history, especially the American experiment, they wouldn't recognize if they were slaves or not. If a person can't read, they can't develop cognitive reasoning, which means they can't acquire the logic to understand the basic precepts of freedom.
Second, some men are simply ambivalent about their freedom. As counterintuitive to the human spirit as this seems, it is so. If it were not so, we would not with solemnity and reverence salute the 300 Greeks who died at Thermopylae, the 200 Texans that died at the Alamo and the .04 percent sliver of our society who currently serve in our military. The mass of humanity has for the most part stood stoically by awaiting their fate while, simultaneously, admiring the few who would die for freedom.
But the most consequential fact, in our society as well as those of antiquity, is that freedom is simply a harder sell than tyranny. In its simplest terms, freedom is the ability and right to do with your life whatever you want, as long as it doesn't impinge on another person's freedom or property.
A free person must make major decisions throughout their life about how to make a living, what size family to support, what set of morals or faith to follow, how or if to contribute to society and thousands of other life-changing judgment calls. These decisions can be made haphazardly or with premeditated intent. Life's outcomes are the soul responsibility of the individual. The right choices can lead to immense success or a quiet satisfaction with life.
But this freedom of self-determination, or free will as it's known in some religions, also contains the kernel of disappointment. A person is just as free to fail. To many, it is this fear of the possibility of failure that leads them from liberty toward tyranny. Rather than accept the challenge of extruding the most from their life experience, they willingly accept the lies of authoritarianism. They dream of a Utopia that will never be.
Socialism in its kindest form promises uniformity of life's results. Nobody need strive for greatness because it's neither accepted nor recognized. All of us will be guaranteed the identical outcome in life. It is this allure of promised security that causes 44 percent of millennials to state in surveys that they would prefer to live in a socialist country rather than a capitalist one. No surprise that one of the leading Democrat presidential candidates is a socialist.
With another presidential election upon us, hope to God that if most Americans don't defiantly shout “give me liberty, or give me death” as Patrick Henry of Virginia did in 1775, they will at least stand firmly with Rosa Parks and freedom.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.