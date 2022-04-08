Idaho’s so-called “Freedom Index” scores legislators high who have bowed low to a dark-monied, libertarian-leaning special interest group. It does not measure conservative values.
Released to the public just last week in time for the 2022 primary election, the “Freedom Index” is produced by a lobby group with unknown funding. Looking at a few Index ratings for legislation, decide for yourself how “conservative” it is:
House Bill 509 — Increases the refund of grocery sales taxes to Idaho families, raising the credit to $120 per person, a $20 increase. While the Freedom Index says that “letting Idahoans keep more of their hard-earned income” should be a key element of “freedom,” apparently not in this case. This tax reduction, returning $32 million to Idaho taxpayers, scores zero, nada, zilch. Coincidently (or not) this proposal competes with a grocery tax exemption being lobbied by the Index authors.
House Bill 548 — Keeps tax cheats and out-of-state residents from claiming the Idaho property tax homeowner’s exemption. It authorizes comparing a list of exempt addresses to the homes claimed by registered voters. The Freedom Index declares this “especially anti-freedom” with a penalty of minus 2 against a legislator’s “Freedom Score.” Apparently owning million-dollar homes and illegally claiming multiple exemptions is somehow “pro-freedom.”
House Bill 664 — Aligns certification (including fingerprinting and background checks) of Idaho audiologists and speech pathologists through an interstate agreement that allows treating patients in multiple states. Mountain Home Air Force families needed this to avoid changing a child’s therapist with every relocation. Idaho speech therapists supported this action. But the Freedom Index scored it as anti-freedom, minus 2.
Ironically the Index authors routinely challenge the trustworthiness of health professionals who come into public schools (or “government schools” as they dub them). They’re likely to cry foul if “non-fingerprinted” health professionals work with your child, suggesting you should abandon the “government school.” They want to push you to private, on-line or homeschool alternatives and give up the free local school that competes with their backers.
House Bill 678 waives sales tax on building materials to expand semiconductor manufacturing in Idaho. Without such expansion, these taxes aren’t collected at all, so this incentive costs the state nothing.
Economists observe that “Russia produces an insignificant number of semiconductors and is heavily reliant on imports,” so microchip sanctions strike Russia’s greatest weakness. This bill works to prevent similar U.S. vulnerability to China. According to the Freedom Index, bringing more semiconductor jobs to Idaho is a significant blow to freedom, scoring a penalty of minus 2.
Senate Bill 1284 raised the age for purchasing and using tobacco and vape products, from 18 to 21. Idaho now aligns with the federal smoking age signed by President Donald Trump in 2019. Trump made raising the smoking age a priority to combat underage smoking (mostly 15- and 16-year-olds who get their “smokes” from 18- and 19-year-old classmates). Cigarette and vape sales on military bases and federal facilities are now limited to ages 21 and above.
Even Phillip-Morris, cigarette manufacturer and owner of vape outlets, agreed, conceding that the age increase “would be the most effective means to prevent underage smoking.” The Freedom Index, however, scored the bill a whopping minus 4, ranking it among the most “anti-freedom” bills, not just of 2022, but of all time.
The “Index” apparently sees teenage tobacco addiction as “the price of freedom” in Idaho.
Solid conservatives and Republicans committed to limited government passed all these bills. They support a stronger economy, low tax rates, and decision-making by individuals, not bureaucrats. Libertarians find economic collapse an opportunity to “short” stocks, believe “no tax” beats low taxes, and couldn’t care less about responsible decision-making, by anyone.
The libertarian world is chaos. The conservative world envisioned by the authors of the U.S. Constitution, and the great patriots who fought and died for it, is one of principled liberty.
Do not be deceived by politicians bragging of a good “Freedom Index.” Vote conservative instead.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.