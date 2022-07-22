The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case has given rise to numerous, and often lengthy, commentaries. I’d like to discuss four points that emerge from those commentaries.
1. The Supreme Court does not have the last word.
A good many people, both liberals and conservatives, seem to believe that the Supreme Court’s interpretations of the U.S. Constitution are final and unimpeachable. That is not the case. Ultimately, as one would expect in a democracy, the final judgment on the soundness of the court’s rulings rests with the people.
The system of checks and balances gives Congress the power to amend the Constitution, to set the court’s budget, to approve or disapprove the appointment of justices, to determine the number of justices on the court, to impeach justices and to limit the court’s jurisdiction. If Congress has these powers, then those who elect members of Congress are the final determiners of whether a particular court is doing its job satisfactorily.
We now have a Supreme Court that is seriously out of touch with the times. Its decision in Dobbs is contrary to the wishes of a majority of U.S. citizens. One hopes that the American people will take action to obviate that decision, either through Congressional action, amending the Constitution, or finding practical ways to ensure that women have access to abortion providers despite state laws which attempt to deprive them of that access.
2. Roe was about more than privacy.
While it is true that the Roe court spoke of grounding its decision in the right to privacy, its analysis is actually based upon the 14th Amendment’s assurance that no state shall “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
What this amendment stands for, as the Roe court saw it, is the conviction that there are parts of every person’s life that government has no business interfering with; that an individual should be free to chart his or her own course through life. This realm of “personal liberty” includes, in the court’s opinion, a right to make decisions related to “marriage, procreation, contraception, family relationships, and child rearing and education.”
Ironically, it is precisely this right that politico/religious conservatives claim to defend when they oppose state-mandated face mask use, or cite when they oppose public school curricula, yet it’s also the right that they are hell-bent on denying to pregnant women who wish to abort a fetus.
The Roe court, it’s worth noting, did not regard this right to direct one’s own life as absolute, at least in the case of abortion. It concluded that there is a point in time when the woman’s right to decide to abort is overwhelmed by the state’s legitimate interest. Just as in the case of a face mask mandate, there are circumstances in which the right to personal liberty may be abrogated by an overriding state interest in protecting the general welfare.
3. Stare decisis matters.
Stare decisis is a legal principle that means, literally, “stand by things already decided,” and in the Dobbs case, the court explicitly abandoned that principle when it overturned Roe v. Wade (and Planned Parenthood v. Casey). Such an abandonment may certainly be warranted, but only if a) there have been relevant societal changes since that initial decision was made and/or b) the negative consequences of changing the law would be minimal. For the reversal of Roe and Casey, neither condition was met.
But why is stare decisis taken so seriously? In part because, when it is adhered to by the court, people can count on a given decision being in force for the foreseeable future and can arrange their affairs with that in mind. More fundamentally, the court’s observance of that principle helps to sustain that oft-repeated boast that this is a country of laws, not of men. When it becomes evident that a particular court’s justices are intent upon imposing their own, personal views rather than honoring established precedents, the court has ceased to uphold the rule of law.
4. "Originalist" interpretation is moral regression.
The Dobbs decision represents an interpretation of the Constitution that effectively excludes protecting rights that were not recognized by the U.S, government in the mid-19th century. Since it is the 14th Amendment upon which Roe and Casey based their decisions, and that amendment was added in 1868, the present court, utilizing an “originalist” approach, thought it to be decisive that most states, at that time, prohibited abortion.
But nowhere does the Constitution instruct its readers to assume that the only rights it protects are those which are generally acknowledged by society at a particular time, or explicitly mentioned in its own pages. On the contrary, it implies just the opposite, for the Ninth Amendment asserts that the people retain rights that are not enumerated in the Constitution.
Consider, for a moment, what the legal landscape would look like if we took mid-19th century American society as our guide to what liberty and equality mean: women would not have the right to vote, or own property, or disobey their husbands; mixed-race marriages would be illegal; gay people would be prosecutable for having sex with each other; gay marriage would be illegal; the use of contraceptives would be heavily restricted, and, in many states, atheists would be forbidden to hold public office.
Surely it is a good thing that we now judge those restrictions upon personal liberty to be the result of racial, gender and religious prejudice and clearly incompatible with our present understanding of what human rights are. Yet we find ourselves with a Supreme Court that has reinstated a demeaning 19th-century attitude toward women, and denied them the right to control a crucial element of their lives. And it is also a court that seems bent upon ignoring the First Amendment’s unequivocal insistence that there be a clear separation of church and state. As far as I’m concerned, this court deserves neither the respect, nor the allegiance, of the American people.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.