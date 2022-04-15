Every successful animal welfare organization is driven by passionate volunteers determined to speak for animals who have no voices of their own. This can lead to fraught situations between owners and rescuers or even among rescue entities. Passion for a cause is an incredible human motivator. It is raw power that must be thoughtfully managed. There will be wins, losses and significant differences of opinion along the path to an integrated community animal welfare safety net.
Developing/sustaining a quality animal welfare network requires enduring nonsense/frustration. It demands selflessness/willingness to forgive. It requires abandoning silos years in the building, setting aside historic slights/wrongs and acknowledging flaws/errors so continuous improvement becomes the operational norm. This requires special people possessing humility and courage.
Animal welfare/advocacy is an immense endeavor extending well beyond the current capacity of shelters. It includes caring for feral animals, rescuing/restoring wildlife to natural habitats/suitable sanctuaries, implementing comprehensive spay/neuter/pet health education programs, stepping in to assist animals whose issues are beyond the scope/resources of a sister entity, and adjusting missions/practices as the animal welfare landscape changes.
Most successful animal welfare/advocacy organizations arise from a specific focus. However, they frequently broaden their efforts as they mature. Our region is home to several enduring quality animal welfare/advocacy organizations who are increasingly collaborating.
The Bannock Feral Friends’ (BFF) primary activity is to identify and trap, neuter, release (TNR) feral cat colonies. However, they also provide shelter, food and water for colonies. They foster adoptable feral cats until permanent homes are found.
The Aiding 2 Adoption (A2A) organization does just that. They do everything necessary to get every homeless animal into a forever home where they can be loved and cherished. Although this organization performs many activities to ensure the final goal of a forever home is met, the key activity for this to happen is to ensure foster homes are available and supported between animals being homeless and being placed into their forever home.
Though it may not be seen as a primary activity of the Bannock Humane Society (BHS), this organization also supports an animal fostering program. In addition, our own municipal shelter (Pocatello Animal Shelter) employs its own foster program to help alleviate shelter overcrowding.
Bottom line, the local animal welfare organizations and municipal shelters provide significant health and welfare of all area animals through foster programs. This helps relieve overcrowding at the municipal shelter and reduces an animal’s stress by providing a temporary and supportive sanctuary while they await permanent adoption.
Rescues and Shelters are always looking for individuals and families who are willing to open their homes and hearts to fostering dogs and cats — or other animals. Rescues pay for needed supplies (food, medical, etc.) and fosterers provide a safe place for them. If space is an issue or if fosterers have pets of their own and are unsure, fostered animals will do fine in a spare bedroom, laundry room or a little-used bathroom. Love, time to adjust and time spent training and socializing are invaluable to foster pets.
Most shelters/rescues require foster homes to have their temporary pets available for adoption events. Organizations coordinate with foster homes to provide animal drop-off and/or pick-up. Rescue organizations can also pay fosterers for necessities such as food/medical care when owners cannot.
Typical situations requiring temporary foster care include:
— Puppies/kittens too young for adoption
— Nursing cats/dogs
— Animals needing regular medication/medical attention
— Dogs requiring socialization/training in a home environment
— Animals highly stressed in a shelter, particularly older dogs/cats.
— Previously abused, neglected/abandoned animals needing to form healthy human bonds
— Animals displaced during disasters awaiting reunion with families
Foster pet homes also fill a critical need in temporary situations when owners are prevented from caring for their pets. They reduce owner surrenders at shelters and pet abandonment due to desperation. They support deploying military persons who may need temporary longer-term pet care if family/friends are unavailable and the elderly who may experience temporary health issues.
If you have questions about whether your home is a suitable foster location or about an animal you are temporarily caring for, please reach out to an area animal welfare organization. Rescues/shelters frequently offer training/support. There are also wonderful on-line resources including: Maddie’s Fund free website courses; Humane Society of the United States and Best Friends.
If you have questions about animal fostering or a pet in your care, please visit Run With the Big Dogs at Ross Park Pavilion on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. BHS, A2A and other animal organizations will have representatives/information available for anyone interested.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
— Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS): pocatellopaws.org
— Bannock Humane Society (BHS): bannockhumanesociety.org
— Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue (A2A): a2arescue.godaddysites.com
— Bannock Feral Friends (BFF): facebook.com/Bannockferalfriends
— Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (FPAS): pocatelloshelterfriends.org
— Fort Hall ROAR: facebook.com/FHROAR
— Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS): binghamcountyhumane.org
— Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS): snakeriveranimalshelter.org
Kelly Boodry is president of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.