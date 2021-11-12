My fascination with fossils began as a child contemplating dinosaurs, and it accelerated when I joined the old fossil club last year, aka becoming qualified for Medicare.
At 65, you find yourself crying tears of joy (old people can be emotional) because, as a privileged fossil, you finally have quality health insurance that won’t bankrupt you due to profound illness.
It’s a travesty so many Americans have to wait that long to achieve medical security in the wealthiest nation on earth. I suspect I’ll be petrified before politicians actually start caring for the health of Americans instead of special interests.
Having now reached 66, I found myself rolling down historic Route 66 a few weeks ago passing by the Petrified Forest in Arizona. If you have never been there, it’s an impressive place for appreciating the antiquity of our magnificent planet.
The park has massive stone trees popping out of the desert that have been revealed through erosion. Originating from tropical forests, the trees were subsequently mineralized and have traveled mightily to provide tourists joy in the highlands of Arizona. Fossils, including petrified wood, are cool, and I know I’ve become one for the following reasons:
Having an awareness of incessant inflation, I bought myself a tasty bag of pretzels during my travels. The $9 I spent for that bag would have bought me 216 full-size candy bars when I was 12. To buy the same amount of smaller candy bars today costs you several $100 bills. (Back in my day candy bars were a nickel and six for a quarter.) If Democrats and Republicans keep borrowing trillions of dollars while continuing tax cuts for the rich, we will soon need wheelbarrows of money to buy our sugar bombs.
You have achieved fossildom when you view younger generation(s) wearing pants filled with more holes than material, having paid twice as much for revealing fashion, as being foolish and chilly.
I scan realtor ads, and I used to recognize 50 out of a hundred local faces. The only place that occurs now is reading obituaries, and my mental fuzziness has me pondering whether some might be ex-girlfriends.
Many people knew and cherished Mike Vigliaturo. I have been friends with his brother Steve since junior high. Part of my selfish anguish in learning Mike had died was knowing that he was one of the last people around who understood the concept of service (fossils remember the good ole days).
Mike kept a mom-and-pop appliance operation (Pocatello Electric) thriving when many of these businesses were failing throughout the country. He was shrewd in buying and worked hard (concepts commonly associated with the Vigliaturo family). But, more than anything, he honored the ancient motto called providing service.
Today, service means praying for a working voicemail system that you don’t have to wait two hours to access. The dictionary definition for service may soon have to be modified to reflect its obsolescence as a practiced concept. Anymore, it sucks trying to get things done in America.
Further proof I was losing touch with reality occurred when I recently purchased a plane ticket from Pocatello to Mexico. It was subsequently canceled due to the elimination of some flights from Pocatello’s airport. When I contacted the booking agency and pointed out that the alternative ticket being offered had me arriving in Salt Lake an hour after my flight to Mexico had departed, they grudgingly recognized something should be done.
It became obvious that it was impossible for the airline to get me to Salt Lake early enough on the same day that I could reach my destination in Mexico. When I suggested they cancel the Pocatello portion (allowing me to shuttle to Salt Lake) and refund me the difference for my flight reduction, they acted like I had lost my marbles (fossils do that, you know). Mind you, all of this has required two weeks of my time spent waiting for customer service to respond to my calls made to the booking service and airline. How does this industry expect people to return to flying given these repetitive consumer abuses?
I was informed the airline would charge me an extra $200 since I was now making a change to the ticket they had canceled. In ultimate exasperation, I had them cancel the entire ticket even though my subsequent flights were still available. I requested that I be given a cash refund for the product they could no longer deliver due to policies that solely protect airlines. I was told that “might” happen within two months although they collected my money in less than two minutes.
After several weeks, I contacted my credit card company and had them rescind the payment (a war tactic you might consider utilizing to combat their consumer abuse). I double-dare them to challenge my right to a refund given their actions, and I hope it takes two weeks of their time to do so.
Please forgive my crankiness, but we need a return to providing service in the United States, and that requires our government to protect consumers. Sadly, a federal system filled with career fossils forgot eons ago what it means to be statesmen serving the American people; ka-ching, ka-ching, ka-ching.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.