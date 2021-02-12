My family has been in Pocatello for almost seven years now. We're transplants via Utah and the South. Prior to living in Pocatello I served as a precinct chair for the Republican Party in Salt Lake City. I was largely disillusioned as I discovered that our party system is somewhat of a fraternity and that largely explains why progress rarely seems to be made regardless of who sits in authority. What the DNC did for Hillary in 2016 according to her own emails, the RNC did for Mitt Romney in 2012. I saw it first hand. These are made people; chosen, not really elected. This is also how you end up with a Joe Biden as President, when he didn't even bother to put effort into campaigning.
A piece in Time Magazine today further bolsters the idea that the system is a fixed game of entrenched power structures. They basically admit that they rigged the 2020 elections, only they call it "fortifying democracy." Read for yourself here: bit.ly/3phw1TI.
The reason that I am writing is that I fashion myself an educated and independent thinker. I have seen the publicly available evidence to electoral fraud, and it's disheartening. We sent out at least 44.2 million unsolicited and no-ID required mail ballots into the ether (Reuters), and the result was at least 25 million more votes than we see in a given national election, and COVID was the excuse. I have family in Pennsylvania and Georgia, and I understand fully that our national predicament is the result of state and local politicians being asleep at the wheel. They didn't think that these consent decrees and unilateral electoral policy changes could do that much damage, or they believed that the courts would do the heavy lifting for them and rectify malfeasance. Or maybe they knew these changes would be detrimental and they just wanted Orange Man Bad gone all the more? Either way, the result demands a response from the public to ensure that Idaho doesn't end up in the same position as Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Given this, I made the effort to reach out to our local representatives in Pocatello. That is state Sen. Mark Nye, state Rep. Jim Ruchti and state Rep. Dustin Manwaring. I am a lifelong registered Republican, so I also reached out to the Bannock County Republican Party and the Idaho Republican Party as well. To date, I received a phone call back from Mark Nye and Jim Ruchti and an email from Dustin Manwaring. Emails offering my services and seeking a calendar of local events from the Bannock County and State Republican Parties have not been returned. Mark Nye stated that he didn't believe it is an issue we would face here in Idaho (neither did Pennsylvania). Jim Ruchti stated that he approached these issues from a perspective of balancing protecting integrity and ensuring ballot access, and would want to know more specifically about proposed measures. Dustin Manwaring stated that he supported current efforts to button down our elections and suggested that I need to reach out to the Bannock County elections board to find out what electoral procedure and chain of custody for ballots is and to reach out to the Bannock County Republican Party (I did and they haven't responded). The truth is, that should be a concern and a priority for all elected officials.
The 2020 election was a perfect storm of illegal policy changes made by the executive branches of the states, ballot stuffing operations based on 44.2 million unsolicited mail ballots, and mass suppression of dissent coordinated by Big Tech, corporations and the state. They admitted as much in the Time piece cited above. The question remains, what has Idaho done, and what are they going to do in the next 2 years to button down our elections systems with redundancy to prevent future problems? And what are you doing as a citizen of Idaho... Bannock County... Pocatello... etc. to ensure the fidelity of our electoral system? It's time for us all to get involved and ensure this does not happen again.
Update: Since the time of writing I have received several responses on initiatives currently in the works to button down our elections systems. Regardless of your political affiliation, this is a bipartisan issue and we should all get behind these efforts. Currently being debated are measures to ban ballot harvesting in the House and measures to refine absentee in the Senate.
Brian Parsons has been a resident of Pocatello for the past seven years. He holds a BFA in Digital Media from the University of Georgia and an MS in Information Systems from the University of Utah. He’s a digital marketing consultant, a proud husband and father, and an unabashed Paleo Conservative. You can follow him on his blog at WithdrawConsent.org.