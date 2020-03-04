I am excited to announce my filing as a Republican candidate for the office of Caribou County sheriff. With 17 years of law enforcement experience and 13 years of running a business, I am eager to use my skills, training and experience to serve the great people of Caribou County.
l started my law enforcement career in Salmon, Idaho, in 1989 as a community service officer. I was promoted to patrolman in 1991 and ended my time there with the rank of sergeant in 2001. As sergeant, I was responsible for the day to day operations of the department in the chief’s absence. While working the streets in Salmon, I became an accomplished investigator, specializing in narcotics enforcement, including handling the department’s first narcotics detection K9.
After leaving Salmon, I took a position with the Dillon, Montana, Police Department, serving there as a K9 handler. In 2002, a member of the Soda Springs Police Department successfully recruited me where I again served as a dog handler. My K9 and I were responsible for the largest seizure of U.S. currency in county history.
During my career, I’ve accumulated over 1,300 hours of training and served as a volunteer Advanced EMT and Search and Rescue member while living in Salmon and Soda Springs, serving as the commander of Caribou County Search & Rescue until 2018, and am currently a member of the Soda Springs Rotary Club.
My wife, Sherry, and I were married in 1989. We have six children and six grandchildren. Sherry is employed as the education manager at Caribou Memorial Hospital as well as being an instructor at Nightingale College and Idaho State University.
We both are avid Jazz fans, enjoy spending time together outdoors, snowmobiling, razor riding and exploring the backcountry. I am a licensed amateur radio enthusiast. I have a strong faith and share many of the same conservative values held in high regard in our communities.
As sheriff, my goals will be creating a proactive department and increasing community communication and department transparency. I feel it is important for the sheriff to be present and available in the communities listening to our citizen’s needs and concerns. I will work hard to increase criminal enforcement, especially drug and DUI offenses. I will look for ways to control the budget with a conservative mindset, and will be a hands on working sheriff. I hope to involve other community leaders in an effort to always look for ways to improve the services provided to our citizen’s.
I’d like to thank all those across our county who’ve offered their encouragement, support and input. I am thankful for and humbled by the endorsement of former Sheriff Ray Van Vleet and appreciate all the insight, support and guidance he has offered. I welcome any comments, questions and concerns that are brought to me. I can be reached at 208-221-1224 or via my website, www.electgritton.com, or via email at newcariboulaw@yahoo.com.
This column was written by Paul Gritton of Soda Springs.