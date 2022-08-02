August will be a busy month for local artists who capture images through various methods, including oil and acrylics.

Two former art students from Idaho State University, Danielle Dutson and Sheila Bush, currently living in Portland, will have work presented at the Gallows Frames & Gifts shop, 150 S. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello. The show will run from Aug. 5 to 26, with an opening reception this week during First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m.