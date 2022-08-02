August will be a busy month for local artists who capture images through various methods, including oil and acrylics.
Two former art students from Idaho State University, Danielle Dutson and Sheila Bush, currently living in Portland, will have work presented at the Gallows Frames & Gifts shop, 150 S. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello. The show will run from Aug. 5 to 26, with an opening reception this week during First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m.
Here are quotes from Danielle Dutson: “The art I've been creating for this show is landscapes with an emphasis on the sky,” Dutson said, describing her work. “I'm often struck by the magnitude of the sky in Idaho. It sounds weird, but so often the sky is blocked out here (Portland). In Idaho it stretches from horizon to horizon in ‘made up’ colors and textures. Definitely painting a love letter over here!”
The website contains more of her biography: “Danielle Dutson, an Idaho native, grew up in the mountains of Idaho before settling in Portland, Oregon. Her travels include Sydney, Australia where Danielle Dutson attended an Emerging Artists gallery and she pursued her training and love of art by attending Idaho State University. Dutson completed her Bachelors of Fine Art with Honors in 2008 allowing her education, and time spent traveling, to inform her work.”
A brochure can only give basic information. I have reviewed Danielle Dutson’s work before. She has stated she "uses ink, acrylic, oil and pastel to convey her ideas of nature and the human condition,” but if someone needed to illustrate a book about King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake, Dutson’s impressionistic style would be the perfect choice.
Here is the information provided by Sheila Bush, a very different artist: “Born in York, Pennsylvania, to an artist mother, Sheila spent her youth reading and drawing. After graduating from college at Penn State and law school at George Washington University, she moved West, where she had a successful, 35-year career in natural resource law. Her intense love of nature – as well as her understanding of its fragility – drew her to artistic methods that embody the spirit of ‘reduce, reuse, recycle.’”
According to the website, “Many of her paintings are mixed media explorations of monoprints made from leftover ink and solvent—the artistic realization of a belief in ‘making something new from something old.’”
That is part of the story. I see her work as tending toward the abstract, blocks of color with an image of a nebulous human being caught at the point of destruction. I recall the image of Charlie Chaplin riding through the grinding machinery in the film "Modern Times." Bush is an artist whose paintings dramatize a struggle between reality and not so much dreams as nightmares.
See for yourself.
Here is information from The Art Museum in Idaho Falls: “The 12th biennial statewide juried competition and exhibition celebrates the diverse interpretive vision of Idaho artists from across the state. The dates are August 20 – October 29, 2022."
Of special interest, two artists from Pocatello will be Sheila Fletcher and Darrell Allen.
I am sure this art exhibit will be worth the trip to Idaho Falls.
