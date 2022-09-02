College football season has arrived just in the nick of time. I’m not sure that we could have survived one more day of news dominated by reports of “redacted affidavits.”
Redacted? Why, it’s gotten to the point where a guy can’t read the newspaper without having a dictionary handy.
Then there’s a former president of the United States who claims to have the power to simply wave a magic wand over top-secret government documents that he apparently hasn’t even read, instantly declassifying the classified.
Seems ironic that the Houston Astros baseball team was punished more swiftly and more severely for its 2017 sign-stealing scandal than he will ever get punished for stealing top-secret nuclear weapons documents. Go figure.
Add to that the daily reports of Russia possibly triggering a nuclear disaster and, as NPR reported, “turning what was once the Soviet Union’s breadbasket for its fertile fields of wheat into just a basket case,” and it’s easy to see why we’re all going nuts.
Used to be that at this time of year a guy could proclaim, “Thank god for college football. Now we can focus on something that is simple, logical, and played purely for the love of the game and school loyalty.” Sadly, that’s no longer true.
Normally, there is nothing complicated about having 11 men whose objective is to move a ball 100 yards and cross the opponent’s goal line. In doing so, the men can run the ball, throw the ball or kick the ball with teammates blocking to protect them.
And on the opposing side you have 11 other men bound and determined to prevent the ball from crossing their goal. To do this, they tackle any man running with the ball, knock down or intercept passed balls, or block a kicked ball.
Of course, there must be someone on the field making sure the players follow the rules. The officials are sort of like legal judges with one big difference: If football players violate the rules, their team is instantly punished. No beating around the bush or legal runaround, though video review is sometimes required.
If fans disagree with an official’s decision, they can scream, cuss and make absolute asses out of themselves, and it’s okay. Why, a fan can even show up at a football game with his entire face painted a color that matches that of the team he supports, and people will look at him like he’s perfectly normal.
That’s it. That’s why we loved football. It was easy to understand. And as long as college football was that simple, it was the perfect escape from everyday life’s confusion. But then something went haywire.
First, the transfer portal rules were modified to the point where there are seemingly no rules. It’s now possible for a college football player to compete for four different colleges over the course of four years!
According to the NCAA, a mind-boggling 7,425 undergraduate athletes entered the FBS football transfer portal in the 2021 academic year, thus making the sport more like a “Who’s on first?” skit.
It used to be that a college football fan could get to know and follow the development of his school’s players throughout their four years of eligibility. Now, the prospect of an exciting future for your college team’s freshman phenom wide receiver this season is somewhat tempered by the realization there’s a good chance he’ll be suiting up for a rival next season due to the ease of the transfer portal.
The opening weekend of college football had a prime example of the chaos. A former TCU player from the Congo had transferred to Nebraska. So, on Saturday you had a former Horned Frog competing as a Congolese Cornhusker in Dublin, Ireland. Whaaat!?
So, why are so many college athletes transferring to new schools? To answer that question, one need look no further than the NCAA’s recent NIL policy.
NIL stands for name, image, likeness. With the NCAA rule change, college athletes can now profit from their name, image or likeness by endorsing products or making commercials just like the pros.
Here is an extreme example of how this works: Jaden Rashada, a high school quarterback out of Pittsburgh, has committed to attend Miami University. Reports are that a very wealthy Hurricane sports booster has offered Rashada a $9.5 million NIL deal.
And the insanity does not stop there. A HIGH SCHOOL basketball player, Mikey Williams, 17, who has 6 million followers on Instagram and TikTok has signed a footwear and apparel deal with Puma.
The impact of the NIL policy on the transfer portal is pretty obvious. College football players are transferring to other schools based on the best NIL deals they can swing, which, of course, is against the rules — wink, wink.
So much for college football offering fans a chance to escape the stress and craziness of politics and military conflicts. Maybe I’ll have to switch to watching soccer.
Nah.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.