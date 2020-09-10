I’ve only seen cowards a few times in my life. The first time was in Vietnam when to my surprise some of my fellow lieutenants would not lead night patrols. They would crouch in their bunkers and only the “we’re being attacked” siren would bring them to their posts on the perimeter. Much later, two others were my executive bosses when I worked in Africa for a major petrochemical company. One was a local “chief” and one was a vice president out of Texas. While my staff of nationals toiled to keep the oil flowing neither executive would visit our remote, primitive location for fear of the mobs.
Now another vice president is showing his colors, hiding in his basement bunker from the Frankenstein-like mobs his party encouraged, empowered, excused and now can’t handle. To save his political skin, Mr. Biden cowers and hides from explosive questioning by credible journalists. Only the shrapnel of dropping polls can pry Old Joe from his safe space and drag him to the perimeter of campaigning. Riots, looting, destruction, beatings and murders have been ignored or lied about by Mr. Biden and his fake news media as long as they thought it made his election more likely. Now Vice President Biden is pleading, “Me too,” for some semblance of law and order, but it’s too late; he’s already a casualty.
Joe Biden has no core allegiance to any value, principle or policy. Over his long political career, he has retreated from his “deeply held convictions” on abortion, guns, immigration, coal, fracking — the list of his flip-flops is endless. Well, except where his family is concerned. Then it’s family first. The next time you fly on Air Force One on a trade mission to China be sure to bring your feckless son along and you, too, may get a billion-dollar fortune cookie. My base was shelled night after night by mortar rounds made in China, but Joe Biden won’t even say “Chinese virus” for fear of his own PC mob. He’s the worst example of the career politician. For power, he’ll stand for anything, and so he stands for nothing.
Vice President Biden is not his own man. His wife and his campaign staff keep Old Joe on a short leash, as they should. He’s given scripted answers to the safe softball questions pitched by his team’s media. You won’t see him anywhere near little girls anymore. Even his VP invitation to Kamala Harris was a staged photo operation with Mr. Biden using notes (PhotoShopped out by his media) and an upside down cellphone. Of course Mr. Biden didn’t actually pick his own running mate. No, he was told by his woke radical mob that his VP had to be a black(ish) woman. Sure, no divisive identity politics at play here. That’s just for Republicans. Responding to the tug on his reins like a tired war horse, Old Joe went right along with the selection of the least popular (3 percent in the primaries), most radical voting Senator one could imagine. At least we can take comfort knowing Kamala was just kidding when she called out Vice President Biden as being a racist-light just yesterday. Should Old Joe somehow become President No. 46 only to “retire” early, I seriously doubt Kamala Harris is competent to take over as No. 47, but we can debate her qualifications with mayor Willie Brown.
And speaking of debates, Nancy Pelosi recently floated the idea that Vice President Biden should turn tail and run away from combative debates with President Trump. In spite of the incredible covering fire the media is giving Old Joe there is ample evidence that his mind wanders, his temper flares, and his memory flickers. When he’s not sleeping through his Town Hall meetings, Old Joe’s unscripted words often fire off like a semi-automatic gaffe machine. And even with decades in the public space Mr. Biden can’t deal with a citizen’s unscripted, slightly accusatory question without losing control. He absolutely won’t entertain unscripted questions from reporters. With his long, bland-to-dismal, flip-flopping record and his radical party’s platform as ammunition, how do you suppose Mr Biden will fare in live-fire debates with President Donald Trump? Far more importantly, can you imagine a president who so fears debates on a safe stage standing up for our country on the world stage?
Joe Biden imagines he’s leading the Socialist Democratic Party’s charge, but the radicals in his party have taken over and the only thing he has to offer is, “I’m not President Trump.” That’s hardly a vote rallying war cry. I shudder to think of Old Joe as president and commander-in-chief. Even the greenest lieutenant can scramble out of his bunker, stand up on his own and courageously shout, “Follow me.” Joe Biden can’t.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.