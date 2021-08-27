Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 welcomed back learners for their first day of school on Wednesday. There’s no question that the last school year was less than ideal with significant challenges to overcome. The 2021-22 school year will not be without its own set of unique challenges; still, it was a refreshing and inspiring change of pace to welcome learners back with some traditional fanfare and unique experiences.
Who couldn’t help but notice the uptick in traffic throughout the community on Wednesday with buses, cars and foot traffic headed to local schools? One other beaming feature could not be missed as it cascaded in positive waves all day long: the smiles that radiated from person-to-person with welcoming anticipation and excitement to be back in these cherished halls of learning.
There’s something magical about the first day of school that brings the community together. The first day of school is not just a big deal for learners and their parents; it’s a big day for teachers, administrators and support staff, too. That first day of school is all about making connections and establishing relationships that will grow and strengthen over time. The first day is filled with introductions. Teachers can set the pace for the rest of the trimester. The first day provides an opportunity for teachers to get to know their learners. The first day can be a key motivator to drive success for the entire school year.
As learners and staff congregated together to kick-off the school year, one thing was crystal clear: we are a community that can accomplish anything when we do MORE TOGETHER.
Principals were eager to share some of their highlights from the first day.
“Lewis and Clark learners and staff started the day with big smiles and ended the day with even bigger smiles,” said Nichole Garza, principal at Lewis and Clark Elementary School.
Tyhee Elementary’s Principal Jodi Prestwich wrote, “We had a great first day Tyhee! We had first responders (North Bannock FD, Fort Hall PD, Bannock County, and Chubbuck DARE) to help greet our learners. The kids were so excited and the officers were so great.”
For Greenacres Elementary Principal Janelle Armstrong, Wednesday brought back memories from her own school days. “The first day back feels just like it did when I was a Kindergartner!” she said.
Janice Nelson, principal at Tendoy Elementary School, shared that she simply, “Loved seeing the parents with their children.”
Chubbuck Elementary School’s principal, A.J. Watson, agreed. “It was great to see and hear the excitement of parents and families as they dropped off their learners for the first day of school at Chubbuck!” he said.
“Staff, parents and learners were all excited for a new year and new beginning. We are so excited to be able to welcome our families back into the building.” said Edahow’s principal, Nick Muckerman.
Washington Elementary School’s principal, Angela Stevens, shared a special presentation with each class over the first two days of school. She taught her Washington learners to make homemade butter with a message that “the cream always rises to the top!”
“We had a perfect first day! We are happy to have our Wolf Pack reunited! The students were so excited to see each other and meet their teachers,” Mrs. Stevens said.
Local middle schools also buzzed with activity and got right down to the business of learning. Irving Middle School Principal Amy Bowie wrote: “After a morning dance party, teacher synchronized swimming routines, and student Tik Tok dance competitions, learners settled into their day meeting new teachers, figuring out locker combinations, and getting excited for their classes.”
“Everyone (learners, staff, our custodian, cafeteria workers) were extremely happy to be all together for the first day of school! The excitement was evident during all parts of the day!” said Patrick Vereecken, principal at Franklin Middle School.
Alameda Middle School hosted a welcome back party in the front of the school. “The enthusiasm from kids, families and staff was inspiring and contagious!” said Krystel Lockyer, assistant principal.
Hawthorne Middle School’s goal this year is “frequent and regular wins.” Principal Heidi Kessler said, “Our first week of school was full of positive ‘wins’ with our staff, learners, and our families—we are excited for a successful year of learning!”
Century High School shared enthusiasm, energy and a passion for learning by welcoming learners with a rally in front of the school featuring band, cheerleaders, student council, dancers and faculty.
Highland High School held its first all-school assembly in more than two years. “It was amazing to be back in a packed gym full of students and faculty for a school assembly!” said Travis Bell, Highland’s assistant principal and athletic director.
Administrative intern and HHS teacher, Debbie Greco, agreed. She wrote, “Students screamed themselves hoarse with school spirit in response to assistant principal Travis Bell's emotional shout ‘When I say Ram, you say tough," reigniting a school tradition at Highland's opening assembly.
The vibe was equally energetic at Pocatello High School, where a new tradition stormed the Pit with the introduction of the Thunder the Bison mascot. “Our student body sent a clear message they are ready to let this community hear their thunder roar!” said Principal Lisa Delonas.
As one administrator shared, it was clear all throughout the district that, “We are here for kids.”
Courtney Fisher is the communications and community relations specialist for Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25. She is a native of Pocatello and is a working mom who is passionate about local education while raising two daughters with her husband, Ethan. She is also the co-founder of Kind Community, a local organization founded in 2015 that works to inspire positive change by uplifting and empowering youth in the community.