When you want to know about the positive things happening across the school district, just ask one of our school principals. In response, they will rattle off a list as long as a child’s Christmas wish list.
I recently asked our school principals: “Having faced one of the most challenging years in education, what silver linings have you uncovered within in your school?”
Here are a few more of their responses:
Making learning visible
Learners’ mindsets are shifting to a growth mindset. Learners have persevered through the pandemic and academic challenges, showing strong growth in their assessments. — Tyhee Elementary School
To increase learner engagement and success, teachers are using new apps, programs, cameras, mics and computers that are new to them. Despite stress and additional preparation time, teachers have demonstrated a willingness to try new things and perfect things they have never done before, including synchronous instruction. — Franklin Middle School
Teachers have expanded their knowledge of technology and apps to learn new skills that make lessons more engaging both in-person and online. — Jefferson Elementary School
In past, the only way teachers could help a learner one-on-one was if they came in before school, at lunch, or after school. Now that we’ve opened up more access to tutoring during school hours it is making a big difference for our learners. — Pocatello High School
Having 300-400 kids on the playground each morning before school does not allow for physical distancing. We’ve solved this challenge by asking our teachers to host learners in their classroom earlier than normal. Kids come in staggered, teachers provide a quiet activity for them, and when the bell rings, everyone is ready to start learning. — Indian Hills Elementary School
Creating new ways, new traditions
Our parents typically come into our building to drop off their children for early intervention services. With new restrictions in place, parents are only allowed to accompany our littlest learners (ages 3-5) as far as the door. Rather than experiencing separation issues like we feared, our learners come to the door and are so excited to be here! This will help prepare our learners to move on to elementary school. — Lincoln Early Intervention Program
Our learners play first and eat second to accommodate physical distancing guidelines. Learners have more time to eat their entire lunch instead of rushing out to the playground. The transition back to class has been much smoother. — Wilcox Elementary School
We LOVE not having lockers! Learners are on time for class! — Hawthorne Middle School
Building relationships, maximizing team work
The loss of our grandparent program and parent volunteers devastated us. We miss having volunteers in our classrooms. As a result, our staff has banded together to help one another with coverage, instructional practices and planning and preparation of materials. — Lewis & Clark Elementary School
We are able to spend more time with learners in the cafeteria. It takes all hands on deck to make lunch flow smoothly. We get to talk to most learners as they are getting their lunches. — Washington Elementary School
Smaller class sizes have blessed teachers with the opportunity to establish more personal relationships with their learners. Learners have been more responsible and responsive to turn in work, asking questions to gain a more comprehensive understanding of curriculum. — Century High School
Learners have been reaching out virtually for help through the counseling Google Classroom. This improved communication between learners and their teachers and their counselors will transcend the pandemic. — Irving Middle School
Working so hard to allow our student athletes to continue competing and doing what they love has become a bonus rewarding our students for all of their hard work! — Pocatello High School
With its daily population decrease, the hybrid schedule has allowed our school the opportunity to enhance and build relationships in new ways. — New Horizon Center
Sharing gratitude and giving
We are thankful to see our learners face-to-face every day. We’ve made many adjustments and spent a lot of time making changes to how we do things. In the end, having our learners in school makes it worth it! — Ellis Elementary School
Our staff is as generous and caring as ever, supporting and giving to our families that have amplified needs during this holiday season. — Tyhee Elementary School
We have developed a greater appreciation for each other. We don’t take for granted the opportunity we have to attend school and work together as teachers and learners. — Hawthorne Middle School
We recently held our annual food drive organized by our Key Club Students and Junior Civitan learners. We donated 1639 cans of food and raised $2,399. The money raised equals 11,995 meals to provide to our community. — Highland High School
With kindness and generosity plentiful throughout our school community, our charity week and penny wars put us in a unique position to fulfill wishes for ALL of our Century families’ in need. Funds raised will be allocated to stock our food pantry through the end of the school year and into the next year. — Century High School
Silver linings do not just abound in our school hallways. The school district food service team has served nearly 1 million free meals since March. The onset of the pandemic also propelled the district to expedite the launch its 1:1 Chromebook initiative to accommodate remote learning, which will benefit the district’s learners for years to come.
Finding the positive in any situation is more than just believing that good things are to come. The “silver lining” theory is actually a scientifically researched phenomenon hypothesizing that within every negative is a positive waiting to be uncovered. It all depends on individual perspective. (New York University)
As the administration at New Horizon Center pointed out, COVID-19 protocols have contributed to a school-wide understanding that we are all in this together.
As we enter a New Year with brighter prospects on the horizon, I hope that we all remember that we can effect greater change when we do More Together, working together toward common goals in local education.
Courtney Fisher is the Communications and Community Relations Specialist for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. Courtney is a native of Pocatello and received her education in local public schools, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1991. She earned a B.A. in English from the University of Utah and an M.A. in English from Idaho State University.