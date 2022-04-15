Poet Alexander Pope wrote in 1711 “To err is human, to forgive divine.” That quote’s sentiment was likely influenced by the Bible, a book containing scriptures which teach that forgiving others is divinely inspired behavior.
Alexander Pope may have also been suggesting some actions are so egregious that they require a godlike strength to find the will to forgive. My last column addressed the power of apology and briefly touched upon the difficulty I had in forgiving my childhood abusers who were incapable of making apologies.
I have pondered whether some actions are so heinous that forgiveness isn’t possible. Albert Speer, the only Nazi leader tried at Nuremberg who admitted his guilt, wrote, “No apologies are possible.” An arguable corollary to his statement would be that the actions of the Nazis remain forever unforgivable.
It is difficult to conceive of surviving the Holocaust death camps and forgiving your transgressors. Also, how does one forgive individuals who have committed brutal murders in our community? When I think of what some parents have endured because of the soulless behavior of others, it is hard to imagine embracing the “divine” energy of forgiveness.
My life’s journey has brought me into contact with numerous survivors of child abuse. Many victims continue struggling with pain and anger. I have also read books written by survivors of child abuse, and the issue of forgiveness is a key factor in virtually all cases. Some victims have been able to forgive while others say they can’t, particularly when their abusers have never offered an apology.
Becoming mired in that kind of anger can lock you into a state of perpetual victimhood. Most of us know someone who cannot get over transgressions they experienced whether it be from child abuse, a failed marriage, etc. It is difficult to spend much time around people stuck in that mode.
The journey toward healing is a matter of personal choice. However, having walked this path, there is tremendous value in finding your way toward forgiveness even if you have never received an apology from your abusers.
You do not have to embrace your offenders, but holding resentment forever inside can damage your health. It takes a tremendous amount of energy to stay angry toward others. People have said holding “resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.”
Richard Moore, an Irish child blinded by a British soldier’s rubber bullet, eventually met and forgave the man who shot him. He said, “Forgiveness is a gift you give yourself. Forgiveness does not change the past but it does change the future.”
Consider Martin Luther King Jr.’s words, “Contemplating forgiveness reminds us that our sense of injury plays an important part in how we perceive wrongdoings committed. We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this we are less prone to hate our enemies.”
Finding a way to release anger and pain provides many health benefits. It can reduce depression, instill positive thinking, improve relationships, lower anxiety, enhance spiritual well-being and self esteem, increase hope and lower stress. Reaching the point of forgiveness brings one to a peaceful state.
Ultimately, the person I found the most difficult to forgive has been myself. We all make mistakes, and it is natural for humans to place blame upon themselves for things that are not their fault.
My father died when I was 11. A heart attack induced by shock treatment killed him. For complex reasons not readily explained here, I unknowingly shouldered blame for his death.
I struggled for 20 years over my father’s passing because I was unaware that I was crucifying myself. That realization came in a jury trial when a spiritual voice helped me realize I was punishing myself for something that wasn’t my fault.
Most of us are hardest on ourselves. If you recognize the type, perhaps it is time to find the will to forgive yourself. We all err at times and no abused child’s self worth or happiness should ever be defined by those who injured them. Forgiving others and yourself will reduce pain and anger and bring you peace.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.