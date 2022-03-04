Recently I was in Dallas, preparing to fly back to Salt Lake City. Due to unique circumstances, I was dropped at the airport at 9:30 a.m. for a flight that wouldn’t leave until 10:30 p.m., 13 hours later.
But wait, there’s more. After leaving Dallas, I’d land in Las Vegas, arriving around midnight, facing another long layover until my 6:30 a.m. flight to Salt Lake.
You’re thinking, “Who would book an idiotic flight like that?” A guy looking for a cheap fair, that’s who. In my defense, it seemed like a good idea at the time.
I assumed, correctly, that boredom would be my biggest problem, but adventures began almost immediately. After running the security gauntlet, I was putting my shoes back on when the 30-something guy to my right began complaining.
“All these airports,” he fumed, “they all have different rules. Take your belt off. No, don’t take your belt off. It’s always different, and they yell at you as if you’re stupid.”
I smiled in feigned sympathy. Everyone likes to vent, and airports are an exceptionally easy target.
“But I’ll tell you something,” he said, suddenly turning as hard as granite. “All of this. It’s all just a precursor to the return of Nazi Germany. That’s what all this is, buddy, and it scares the **** out of me.”
And with that, he was on his way — tense, alert and ready for battle against mists and vapors.
But from there, the rest of us just slipped into our slo-mo, quarter-zombie airport mode, displaying a sort of vacant politeness, as if we’d all just powered down to a lower level with only the most necessary functions still in operation.
Meanwhile, if you haven’t flown in a while, I can assure you the restaurants are still overpriced, bottled water costs far more than gasoline, and all the really comfy terminal seats have already been taken.
The hours slowly rolled. I watched a couple of movies, then I walked the entire airport — every terminal, every level. It was a big airport — so I heard a lot of warnings about not accepting bags from strangers.
Eventually, time passed, the sun set, and I was delivered around midnight into the Las Vegas airport, with six more hours to kill until my dawn flight to Salt Lake City.
I realized that I would need to sleep for a while. My wife can sleep sitting up, but not me. I walked around for a half-hour looking in vain for a row of chairs without built-in metallic armrests. The few I found were already taken with snoring travelers. In the end I went to my gate, made sure my phone alarm would wake me up in time and stretched out on the floor by a nearby window. It was the first time in my life I’d ever laid down in a public place not intended for sleeping, and slept.
I felt terrible about it, as if my mere presence was offensive to others. I felt shamed for having to publicly display such a private human need. Sure, I was off to the side, and I wasn’t alone — there were probably 10 of us stretched out along the concourse window, but my fellow sleepers and I were impossible to miss.
Perhaps I was overreacting. It’s not like people were actually seeing me. They just saw the faintly distasteful blobs on the floor at the edge of their vision. They kept their heads up, pretending I was as invisible as I was pretending to be. And I realized it’s one thing to look at someone and pretend he’s not there, but it’s quite another to be on the receiving end and to be looked at as if I wasn’t a great deal different from uncollected sidewalk trash.
Well, I slept for a few hours, then woke up, stretched and went for a walk to get myself back to basic humanity before boarding my flight. As I returned to my gate there were still others sleeping on the hard carpet. I avoided looking at them, as if they were annoying me.
I dropped my head, showed my boarding pass and spent my return flight to Salt Lake pondering.
