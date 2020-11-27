‘Twas a few days ‘til Christmas
(a month, more or less)
But the days were all gloomy
‘cause the world was a mess.
It was way back in March
When the first people died
And the Covid bug kicked
Our collective backside.
And the stores closed their doors
And the schools all shut down
And the streets, without cars,
Were an endless ghost town.
And some lost their jobs
So they couldn’t provide
For the ones that they loved
…and some even died.
And the months came and went
And the seasons, they turned
And the election loomed large
And the anger, it burned.
And in fact, it’s still burning
‘Cause no one can agree:
Take five, minus one,
Is it four? Is it three?
Who knows? Because these days
The truth can’t be tracked,
‘Cause we can’t agree now
On the simplest fact.
So, sadly, I sat
As I watched the snow fly
When I heard on my roof
A familiar cry.
I turned to my fireplace
And there like a flash
Was the fat guy himself
Stepping out through the ash.
“Well, Santa,” I said,
“Come on in. Drop your sack.
I thought that this year
You’d be told to turn back.
“‘Cause we’re all stuck inside
Without family or friend,
Watching hours of Netflix,
And Mandalorian.”
But Santa guffawed,
And it angered me some
As he laughed at my loneliness
While here in my home.
“It’s just for this once,”
His eyes glowed like a star,
“By this time next year
We’ll be better by far.
“The vaccines will be here
Thanks to science, and Grace,
As you rebuild your lives
From the struggles you’ve faced.
“It’s simple,” he said.
“Though I wish it weren’t true,
That some years are just awful
For us all, me and you.
“It’s been decades at least
Since it’s really been bad.
But in all the good years
Were you happy, and glad?
“Of course not,” he frumped,
We can’t see for the light.
We act as if happiness
Is our divine right.
“It takes a hard knock
Every once in a while
To remind us how much
We should cherish each smile.
“But enough about history
It’s boring, I know.
It’s the same song forever:
You reap what you sow.
“And now it’s your turn
To turn things around
To get back to the work
That finds new common ground.
“You can’t count on Santa,
Or even on God,
To keep bailing you out
From the problems you’ve caused.
“It’s time for you all
To put hands on the wheel
And then all pull together
…and that’s how you’ll heal.”
And Santa’s eyes twinkled
When he said his goodbye,
Up the chimney he went
And away he did fly.
And his words seared my heart
And their truth I could feel:
When we all pull together,
That’s the way we will heal.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.