Three weeks ago I mentioned I received my first COVID shot, and that I’d let you know what happened when I got my second. So on Tuesday I was stuck again without fanfare. That afternoon I was a little tired and took a half-hour nap. That’s it.
Meanwhile, public acceptance of the COVID vaccines continues to be marked by widespread foot-dragging. Polls show nearly half of Americans would refuse a shot if offered one today. The refusal numbers are highest among Blacks, Hispanics, whites without college degrees, registered Republicans and lower income households.
Their concerns range from a desire for more long-term testing of the drugs, to fears of yet-undiscovered side effects, and general suspicion of the authorities. In effect: “If the government wants us to do it, there must be something wrong with it.”
Winston Churchill once said that those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it. Hold that thought.
Almost none of us can remember a time when polio was a scourge to mankind. Polio is a contagious illness commonly affecting children that typically leads to nerve injury, permanent paralysis and death.
The first polio vaccine was developed in the early 1950s by American physician Jonas Salk. The so-called “Salk vaccine” was administered to American schoolchildren beginning in 1954. The last case of naturally occurring polio in the United States was 1979.
But it wasn’t until last August that the continent of Africa was similarly declared to be polio-free.
Why did it take so long? The lack of an effective, continent-wide medical infrastructure certainly contributed to the problem. But that wasn’t all.
Personally, I’m a member of Rotary International, which for decades has championed the world-wide eradication of polio. In a recent account of the World Health Organization’s war against polio in Africa, assisted by Rotarians, the following difficulties were described:
First, the rumors. In Nigeria, and other African countries, doctors faced persistent false rumors about the safety of the polio vaccine. Skeptical political and religious leaders advised parents to refuse vaccinations. Many suggested that the vaccines were part of a Western plot to sterilize Muslims. The vaccine became a political football, rather than a way to save lives.
Second, the hard-to-reach populations. Throughout the world, poverty abounds in high-density low-income housing, and among constantly moving people seeking work. In Africa, these large groups, already suspicious of the government’s motives, were difficult to document to the degree necessary to guarantee the virus was defeated. Similar conditions occur everywhere. Even here.
Third, the political will: In the face of widespread public suspicion about the polio eradication campaign, African governments struggled to work cooperatively to inoculate their citizens. Such coordination was deemed politically risky and financially costly.
Meanwhile, people suffered and died. In 1996 alone, 75,000 African children were paralyzed for life by the poliovirus.
It took decades for governments to agree to put science and safety over suspicion and disorganization. And now, finally, polio has been declared eradicated throughout the continent.
I hope you’ll forgive me if, after reading this account, I found myself drawing parallels between the 60-year-long worldwide fight against polio and our current national and global struggle to put COVID-19 and its variants in our collective rearview mirror.
Here in America, we like to think of ourselves as an advanced nation, and we are certainly the envy of the world in our political, economic, medical and social accomplishments.
But for all our collective national achievements, we remain individually mortal, human and flawed, just like the rich and poor in every nation on earth. Our survival instincts — the same instincts we share with millionaires and street corner beggars — constantly warn of us of potential dangers, and it’s remarkably easy for the unknown to appear fraught with peril.
And when that happens, we hunker down, we plug our ears, and we cover our eyes. We willingly trade the seemingly uncertain promise of tomorrow with the known certainty of the present, however dangerous our present may be.
And in the process, we end up fighting two viruses: the virus of suspicious distrust and the virus killing us by the hundreds of thousands. History suggests that only by defeating the first will we defeat the second.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.