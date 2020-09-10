How well do you know your neighbors? Probably not very well. These days our online-only friends are more important to us than the living, breathing people down the street.
Besides, would you even want to strike up a relationship with someone who might be a radical?
Radicals have always existed on the fringes. They are the folks willing to burn society down so it can be rebuilt in their image. The radicals from the right are ready to keep everyone who’s not a white Protestant Christian in their place, which is to say at the bottom, which is where God has told them such people belong. They organize their own militias, preach their own sermons, cherry pick the Constitution and show their strength everywhere from hate boards to board rooms. They’re fine with government as long as it leaves them alone, and as long as they don’t have to pay for it.
The radicals on the left want freedom for everybody to do their own groovy thing, and seek a final end to the exploitation of non-whites upon which America achieved and has maintained its prosperity. They trust men and women to make their own decisions and want to give them tax dollars so they can do it, unless it involves AR-15s. They cherry pick the Constitution and view big business with deep suspicion. Meanwhile, they’re fine with government as long as it leaves them alone, and as long as they don’t have to pay for it.
But the fringe radical movements from the right and left aren’t just for the wide-eyed crazies any more. Both sides of the divide are picking up steam and membership. As the American middle class empties, both economically and politically, we’re all rushing to our ideological corners.
Unfortunately, this means that your neighbor, the guy you see cutting his grass on Saturday, and who seems like a nice guy, might actually be a radical. Of course he also might not be — but can you take the chance? Not anymore. After all, what if you developed a friendship with someone only to discover he intends to vote for “that dangerous idiot” in November? What would that say about you? What would your friends say? Clearly, it’s not a risk worth taking.
While we’re on the subject, there is an episode from "The Twilight Zone" that is well worth watching this week. You can find it on Netflix (I checked). It’s in the first season. It’s titled “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street.”
In a typically "Twilight Zone" kind of way, it’s a story about what happens when aliens start messing with the power grid of a quiet suburban street in Anytown, USA. In the course of one evening, friends and neighbors are pitted against each other and become mortal enemies. You should gather your family around you, along with any face-to-face friends you’ve maintained in these perilous times, watch the show and then talk about it. It’s 24 minutes long and worth it.
Those who read this column regularly — thank you, by the way — recognize that I have approached this general topic of myopic dystopian isolation before. But even as you and I look at what’s happening in America and realize the danger we face in a nation now incapable of compromise, we still remain convinced that we are the normal and correct ones, and that the necessary compromise America needs can only come when those on the other side repent of their false beliefs and join us in the utopia we alone are capable of envisioning.
I’m going to suggest that however well-intentioned such logic sounds, it still leaves us in the exact mindset that, when employed by those on the other side, we consider a betrayal of America.
In other words, just like the Middle Eastern jihadists whose behavior baffles us with their fanatic and radical beliefs, we are all being radicalized into our respective intolerant ways of looking at the world, as we reduce the complexities of life into us vs. them, right vs. left, rich vs. poor, or elites vs. commoners.
After 9/11 we wondered how such blind fanaticism to a one-sided cause could exist. Look around. Today we have our answer.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.