Debate: Noun. A regulated discussion of a proposition between two matched sides.
Most high schools and colleges sponsor debate teams. Participating students learn to analyze difficult and sometimes abstract concepts and ideas, construct logical lines of reasoning, and persuasively present a rationale for supporting one side or the other of potentially challenging issues.
Along the way, there are rules. Each side gets its turn to present its ideas and rebut the other side’s ideas without interruption. Trained judges declare a winner based on the facts presented, the quality of the team’s analysis, the style and eloquence of the debaters, and their adherence to the rules of the debate.
Perhaps you can guess where I’m going with this.
Last Tuesday’s presidential debate was many things: a scrum, a deranged rant-fest, toddlers shouting, “I know you are, but what am I?” at each other for two hours — but it was not by any definition a debate.
Granted, it makes little difference. With polls showing that 95 percent of voters have irrevocably decided which candidate they support, Tuesday’s bluster-bomb was about scoring brownie points with the 1-in-20 voters who still haven’t decided which candidate is the least worst.
Nevertheless, a large audience, about 65 million of us, took our seats in the electronic arena to watch the two aging gladiators huff and puff. True, this was a 15 percent drop in ratings from the first Trump/Clinton debate, but was still the biggest opportunity for mass voyeurism in years.
How did it turn out? If you like your politics to resemble the WWE, then it was game on, baby.
If you were looking for a substantive and thoughtful debate of the perilous issues we face today, then it was two hours of your life that you will never, ever get back.
But be honest, did you really expect anything different?
For those who missed it, there were some moments of sheer lunatic humor. For my money, the best occurred right at the beginning when host Chris Wallace reviewed the debate rules and said, “Both sides have agreed to them.”
I laughed out loud when I heard that and settled in for the slaughter.
If there was a single issue that received a thoughtful analysis Tuesday night, I missed it. Instead of using his best words to lay out a plan and vision, the president did his usual thing — well, his two usual things, actually — proclaiming himself the best president in the history of history and not allowing Joe Biden to finish a sentence without blasting his rhetorical foghorn.
Biden, meanwhile, has done a pretty good job at developing a mocking laugh. But by the end of the evening it was sounding pretty forced. Laughter isn’t really laughter when nothing is funny.
And has there ever been a presidential debate in which a candidate, in this case Mr. Biden, felt compelled to tell his opponent to “shut up”?
Meanwhile, off to the side, poor Mr. Wallace, one of Fox News’ brighter lights, was unavoidably sucked against his will into the cacophony while attempting to instill something resembling dignity and intelligence into the burning circus tent.
Reviewers were not kind. “Worst debate in the history of history,” was a common theme.
So that’s where we stand. In response, the committee running the debates is in the process of changing the format for upcoming debates to minimize disruptions. Translation: If the candidates can’t act like adults, they’ll be treated like children.
That’s fine with me. Of course, it’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of the grandiose power of the American Experiment, but at least the candidates might be able to reach the end of their sentences.
In the 1960s, the nuclear arms race between the United States and the USSR left both sides with enough nukes to blow each other back to the Stone Age. It was referred to as the military doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction. Tuesday’s debate was a rough equivalent of that strategy. Each candidate decided that if he couldn’t win, he’d make sure his opponent didn’t win either.
But it’s 2020, so we’re cool with this. And besides, if we run into any problems down the road, relax. The Proud Boys are standing by.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.