Chris Huston mug

Chris Huston

As we dive headfirst into the national midterm political season, here’s a game for you to play. All your friends and favorite cable news outlets are already playing it, so, as a public service, I’m catching you up on the rules so you don’t feel left out at parties and church socials.

Here’s how the game works. It is an unfortunate and annoying fact that sometimes the political party of which you disapprove does something right. This can be very upsetting, since you have already assigned the members of that party to the seventh circle of hell, and you naturally hate the idea they might be able to accomplish something good while wallowing down there in, y’know, the Bad Place.