Since by now we’re friends, I can share this story with you.
In 1975 I was a newly married, out-of-college, 23-year-old living in Los Angeles, attempting to finally put a foot on the bottom rung of my very own ladder of success.
We all have our crazy dreams. At the time, mine was to play cool rock records on the radio. I enrolled at the Columbia School of Broadcasting, which recruited students by running commercials in the afternoon on local television stations. “Hey!” the announcer would grin, “Lots of fun being a disc jockey! Playing the top tunes and meeting interesting people! I got my start at the Columbia School of Broadcasting!”
Perhaps you noticed all the exclamation points in the preceding paragraph. That’s mostly how radio people talk. It’s a way of implying that the celebrity life is far more interesting than yours.
So I learned how to speak in exclamation point-laden sentences and found a radio station willing to hire me.
KPST (nowadays KACH) was in Preston, Idaho. The station played country music, which at the time meant Loretta, Conway, Tammy, Merle, and occasionally something from those new guys, Waylon and Willy.
Moving from Los Angeles (population 7 million) to Preston (population 3,310), was an adventure. When my wife and I drove into Preston for the first time there was an old hound dog taking a nap in the sun right in the center of State Street, which doubled as US 91. Welcome home.
It was easy to fall in love with Preston. The mountains were close, the sparkling clean air was intoxicating, and the people smiled as if they actually meant it.
Meanwhile, I was up every morning at 5:30 so I could be on the air by 6 with music, weather and hog prices, which, to be honest, I read without understanding what I was talking about. To this day I don’t know the difference between a barrow and a gilt.
But I was a celebrity — or as much of a celebrity as one can be in Preston. Back then a small town’s radio station meant a lot to people. In the days before cell phones, email, and Zoom, it’s how we all stayed in touch. If the sheep got out of Farmer Bob’s pen, someone would call me, I’d mention it on the air, and folks would spend the day on the lookout for sheep on the lam.
Sooner or later I’d get the call to stand-down on the sheep search. And Bob says thanks to everyone for helping out! And I’ve got the new Charlie Rich song coming right up! — but first, don’t forget: bananas are 12 cents a pound this week at O.P. Skaggs!
Being a celebrity, however, isn’t always glamorous. I swear the following story is true.
The radio station was housed in a Quonset hut surrounded by open fields on the far edge of town.
During a long stretch of very cold winter temperatures, the water line to the station broke. The county said it was the city’s responsibility to fix it, and the city said the opposite.
The argument dragged on. And while it dragged, the station’s few employees had to bring their water to work with them. This also meant occasionally driving back into town to do what you have to do when the toilet is perpetually dry.
But that didn’t work for me. Remember, I was groggily stumbling out the door at 5:30. It wasn’t until about 8 that all of me was awake, if you get my drift.
So here’s what I did. The receptionist pulled up every morning at 8 sharp. I’d be watching for her, and as she walked in, I’d be running past her, with a roll of toilet paper in hand, as the five-minute hourly national news headlines were playing.
“If I’m not back in time,” I’d yell, “press the button to start the next record.”
Well, I’m sure you remember what it was like when you were just starting out. Allowances must sometimes be made, and one does what must be done. But all these years later, I can still remember those snowy, windy, winter morning moons.
It’s all part of the celebrity life.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.