Much air time has been burned up on Fox News this week shouting about the latest scourge to attack mankind. No, I’m not talking about COVID-19 variants. I’m talking about, of all people, Dr. Seuss.
The estate of Dr. Seuss recently decided to pull a few of Theodor Geisel’s lesser-known books from publication, due to some content that, in their opinion, doesn’t resonate well with modern attitudes. Specifically, that some of the artwork in six Seuss works tends toward exaggerated racial stereotypes.
As the father of 11 now-adult children, all the standard Seuss books appeared on the shelves of our home. Of the six books that will now go out of print, I only recognized one of the titles: “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.” Never heard of the rest of them.
For a country with more significant things to worry about, the reaction to this news surprised me. You would have thought something important had happened. I mean, come on — are you really that concerned about no longer being able to buy fresh new copies of “On Beyond Zebra!” for your grandchildren?
Oh, but it’s the principal! Surely, Mr. Huston, you support free speech, after all your years in journalism!
And surely I do. If you want to stand on a street corner and shout that lizard people are secretly controlling the government — google “Lizard People” if you’re interested — then knock yourself out.
But it doesn’t take a social scientist to recognize that times have changed over the last 50 years. For example, we no longer consider women in the workplace to be merely human squeeze-toys for the touchy-feely married male managers in the corner office.
In like manner, as a society we’ve moved away from derogatory names and stereotypical images of everyone who is not heterosexual, white, protestant and male. I know such names and images persist, but they no longer reflect positively on those who put them forward.
I, for one, consider this one small step for man, and one modest leap for mankind.
So if the estate of Dr. Seuss wants to preserve his honored and deserved legacy by de-emphasizing those portions of his work that no longer feel respectful toward broad segments of modern society, it’s fine by me.
And to those who — because of the news coverage — are now suddenly interested in such non-masterpieces as “Scrambled Eggs, Super,” you’re free to scour the shelves of Barnes and Noble in search of this newly forbidden fruit. Knock yourself out.
Meanwhile, I couldn’t help noticing that this frothing goo of a news story occurred during the week that led up to Congress approving the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Congressional Republicans were unified in opposing the bill, despite polls showing that 70 percent of Americans support it. I would have thought that the newly self-christened “loyal opposition” organization known as Fox News would have spent most of its airtime educating its acolytes on the evils of the bill. Instead, they mostly just said “it stinks — and now back to the story you really care about: no more new copies of ‘McElligot’s Pool'!”
The cynical side of me can’t help seeing all this coverage as a diversionary tactic, since they knew they wouldn’t get very far attacking a bill that a large number of their viewers support. Well, call me a cynic. I’ve been called far worse.
To be clear, there’s something to be said for preserving records that don’t show us at our best. On one of my bookshelves, I have a copy of Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone with the Wind.” In its pages — separate from the movie — enslaved blacks are generally portrayed as dimwitted and grateful for their enslavement, while the Ku Klux Klan is sympathetically portrayed as a group of noble and patriotic martyrs to the Christian cause of white supremacy.
I do not keep the book because I agree with its views. I view it as a historical record of an attitude once prevalent in America. Perhaps I’ll pick up a copy of “The Cat’s Quizzer” for the same reason. But probably not. There’s a reason it never sold well. It’s just not a particularly good book.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.