“You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.” — President Trump to Washington D.C. protesters shortly before their attack on the U.S. Capitol, 1/6/21.
This week the United States of America, the home of the brave and the land of the free, became the sad recipient of the world’s pity.
Once a nation revered, America’s descent into the actions of a third-world banana republic is stunning only for the speed of its disintegration.
Because it’s not like we couldn’t see it coming.
Ever since Election Day, we’ve been deafened by the drumbeat of the man with the biggest megaphone on Earth declaring that America is suddenly incapable of executing one of the crown jewels of our democracy: peaceful, free and fair elections.
Thursday’s insurrectionist riot was greeted both at home and around the world with shock and dismay. But come on — what did we think would be the endgame here? Those surprised by the sight of armed Trump supporters storming the United States Capitol haven’t been paying attention.
Not since 9/11, and the images of the Twin Towers collapsing, have I had that same sick feeling as I did watching American citizens smashing windows in the Capitol and storming the hallowed seat of American democracy.
But, of course, there was a difference between 9/11 and 1/6. 9/11 was an attack by outsiders. 1/6 was an inside job.
And come to think of it, there’s another difference. George W. Bush responded to the 9/11 terrorist attacks with decisive, presidential leadership. All we got Wednesday evening was the recorded video of the Whiner-in-Chief, still complaining without proof that he was robbed to the tune of 7 million votes, and then gushing for another minute or so about how he loved the Capitol’s attackers and how special they were.
It was so bad that by evening, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram all shut down his feed.
Ecclesiastes 1:9 reminds us there’s nothing new under the sun, and while Wednesday's actions were by themselves unique, the president’s tactics are as old as time. To the despot, democracy is fine in theory, as long as it’s always someone else who loses. But at the first sign of the winds of change, corrupt leaders fan the flames of anger and immediate retribution.
Back in the 1960s, the “peaceniks” marched and set fires and a few even detonated bombs in pursuit of their leftist agenda. They were ultimately stamped out by those on the right and middle who decried such tactics as shamefully un-American.
So it’s ironic that the violence that erupted this week flowed so freely from the political right, as it basked in the jaw-dropping, wink-wink endorsement of the sitting American president.
Well, President Donald Trump is what he is, and we all knew what he was when we elected him: the kind of guy who, if he’s going down, will take everything around him down as well. It’s just how he rolls.
But what surprises me is the number of Trump’s shameless sycophants, the cowering Republican clowns in both the House and Senate who signed on to the charade of challenging the Electoral College, and in the process made themselves look like kowtowing enablers rather than American patriots.
America has always prided itself on its quiet reserve of goodness, and the silent but stable majority that works hard for change while knowing the lines it cannot cross. But as of Wednesday, we are now officially ignoring those lines, and we’re doing it while armed with bricks, bats and IEDs. Our behavior is bad for America, for democracy and for the rest of the world.
I’ll ask again: Are you surprised? What did you think would happen as we crowned this blowhard with laurel leaves as he proclaimed himself the American Caesar?
And one final question: To whom will the world look now as we voluntarily relinquish our claim to national moral greatness?
Actually, answering that question is easy. I imagine both Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin are tipping their champagne glasses toward Washington this week. They’ve been telling their people for decades that democracy doesn’t work. This week we made both their jobs much, much easier.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.