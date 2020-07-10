Napoleon Bonaparte once asked, “What is history but a fable agreed upon?” His words are still relevant today. History, after all, is written by the winners.
Or at least it used to be. Due to the nuisances of modern record-keeping and research, these days we have a much harder time keeping the shoes of the people we put on pedestals safely encased in concrete.
Put another way, we keep finding out bad stuff about people we want to revere. And not all of it can be dismissed as fake news.
It doesn’t take much history-trolling to see what I’m talking about. Is there a better example than Thomas Jefferson? An author of the Declaration of Independence, the nation’s second president, the moral heart of the Bill of Rights — and a slave owner who, by modern standards, took advantage of his overseer status to sexually abuse one of his slaves.
I can go on, of course, but you’ve been hearing the stories for weeks. Robert E. Lee? Turned down the commission to lead the Union troops and chose instead to lead the Southern army in support of a morally unsupportable cause. George Washington? Slave owner. JFK? Serial womanizer. Bill Cosby? Sexual predator. Richard Nixon? Authorized Watergate.
William Shakespeare wrote that “the evil that men do lives after them, while the good is oft interred with their bones.” For our villains, that’s true — but so is the opposite. For those we revere as heroes, their human warts are typically airbrushed out of history’s eventual, final portrait.
But now our nation is in a period of inward moral reckoning unlike any in its history, where the excuses and assumptions of the past (and present) are no longer rationalized away with a shoulder shrug or a fife and drum.
Instead, we are re-evaluating past heroes in a fuller, more honest — and certainly more uncomfortable — way, as we try to reach a new consensus on how to accommodate the social rules of the past with our own modern notions of how “heroes” should live from day to day.
Which brings us to President Donald Trump, who has been speaking a lot lately about statues and street names commemorating some of our regional and national heroes, who, at the moment, seem somewhat less than worthy of fawning commemoration. For the record, I think he’s getting part of this exactly right and part of it completely wrong.
The wrong part? I think that as we become more aware of the unsanitary pasts of those we regard as our national saints, there must be a change in the way they are presented to the nation. These newly controversial historical figures, from Thomas Jefferson to Jefferson Davis, and from Gen. Lee to Teddy Roosevelt, remind me of Barry Bonds, the Major League Baseball home run slugger who won seven MVP awards, but who’s career will be forever tainted by the asterisk adjacent to his name for his discovered ongoing use of steroids.
And that’s exactly how I think Jefferson and others should be remembered. Revere their contributions to our nation, but tag them with an asterisk, and don’t be coy or shy about the ways they fell far, far short. Many, including our president, say this will unfairly diminish the luster of our heroes. But I think the faltering humanity of Jefferson and others makes their achievements all the greater, while their failings can also serve as magnified cautionary tales of just how slippery the downward slope can be.
So I’m fine with removing statues and changing street signs commemorating Confederate war heroes, etc., from where they currently stand unchallenged and unexamined as approved emblems of our national legacy.
Which is why I think the president got it right in proposing his National Garden of American Heroes. He wants it filled with those who, in his words, have “contributed positively to America throughout our history.” That’s where the warts-and-all men and women who have earned a page in our national record can be remembered and examined in a place set aside for that purpose. As to who gets into the garden and who doesn’t, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it — assuming it hasn’t been burned first.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.