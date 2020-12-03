I spent last week filling in at a local high school for a teacher who was off taking a few days off and gained a sharper perspective on what it’s like to be a teenager in 2020.
I envy them their resources — the entire world is bursting through their cellphones. Today’s high schoolers seem surprisingly free of many of the hang-ups that burdened previous generations, including mine. They stare at you blank-faced when confronted with racial or gender discrimination. They have standards for themselves, but don’t get all frothy if their standards are slightly different than yours.
In other words, they follow their personal codes, but are way more chill about it than my friends and I ever were.
On the downside, a great deal of the adult world was smashed into their heads before they were mature enough to process it: There’s the cinematically graphic violence and foul language for starters, but pornography is the big one. By the time they’re 18, 90 percent of males and 60 percent of females have been exposed to it, often having watched it for years.
We don’t know yet what the long-term effects of such early exposure will be, but (spoiler alert) it probably won’t be good.
Meanwhile, it been said of young people that they’re all fragile buttercups — easily upset and constantly frightened if their helicopter parents aren’t hovering nearby. I’ve noticed that people my age like to criticize them for this character flaw — and a flaw it is — but to the extent it’s true it’s worth remembering who taught them to be afraid: The parents who latch-keyed them through their entire childhood while providing endless warnings of the predators lurking on every corner. Guess what? They listened. No surprise.
My own sense of today’s youth is that they aren’t necessarily more timid than previous generations, but they are certainly more cautious. In today’s world, the opportunities to inadvertently mess up and find yourself roasted on social media are as varied as the virtual world in which they live. Epic personal disaster is always just a click away.
But there’s another societal trend imprinting itself on today’s teens that I think is overlooked. It’s worth remembering that today’s high school seniors were only in eighth grade during the bruising Trump/Clinton presidential contest. You and I may be old enough to remember a time when politics wasn’t just ugly, bloody tribal warfare, but today’s seniors aren’t. For them it’s just another day in the life, or another brick in the wall — pick your metaphor. They’ve literally never known anything else.
In a few of my classes last week, we discussed the problems that occur in America when strongly held moral beliefs collide: The right to choose versus the right to life. The right to bear arms versus “reasonable limits.” Unfettered capitalism versus social safety nets. Limited immigration versus an extended hand to the “tired…poor…and huddled masses.” Traditional marriage versus marriage equality. So many moral issues, with so many of us defending our favorite causes as universal imperatives, casting anyone who disagrees into an amoral outer darkness inhabited only by the evil or imbecilic. So much heat. So little light.
If this was the world I was preparing to enter as a young adult, I would be cautious, too. Very cautious. To me, such caution would be a sign of intelligence, not weakness.
But for all the world’s problems, I envy these young people their unavoidable inheritance. They are entering a world of unlimited potential, but also a world in which we’re all momentarily stuck in the endless rut of finger-pointing, anger and blame. We know it’s unproductive (and stupid), but for all of our vast knowledge we can’t figure out how to escape the swirling drain.
It will be up to our kids to fix our messes — just as it was up to us to fix the mess left to us by our elders. Like us, they’ll get some things right and some things wrong. I hope I stick around long enough to see the final grades on their generational report card. Here’s hoping they’re all honor students in the School of Life. Seems we older folks could use the help.
