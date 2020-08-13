"…long after the thrill of living is gone.”
Or so wrote John Cougar Mellencamp back in 1982 when “Jack and Diane” cracked the top 10. The song helped launch Mellencamp on the road that eventually landed him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
But nearly no one remembers the song by its actual name. It’s just the “oh yeah life goes on” song. It said what all teenagers believed at the time, and still believe today: that no one over 30 has a clue about what’s important in life because their heads are collectively stuck in the mud of conformity and the weekly slog for the daily bread.
Sure, Mellencamp sang, life goes on after your teens. But the thrill of life — that’s a different story. The fizzy joy of adolescence has always been reserved for those who are living it, when everything is new and happening for the first time. The first car, the first awareness of liking someone in that way, and them liking you back, the first kiss, the first soft-focused and fleeting images of a future filled with love, joy, freedom and success — images not yet fettered by the reality of the grindingly hard work necessary to achieve them.
That’s just the way it is in those late teen years. It’s all so thrilling. Intoxicating. Dazzling.
And it doesn’t last forever.
In its day, Mellencamp’s “little ditty ‘bout Jack and Diane” fired a warning shot into every teen’s personal Garden of Eden. Check it out, dude. It ain’t always gonna be this way. Things change. You grow up. Life gets hard. That electric current you’re feeling in your bones — over time it fades. Over time, you’ll fade. So you better dig it while you can.
At the time, I could relate. As it turns out, Mellencamp and I are only a year apart in age. So when “Jack and Diane” hit the charts, we were both in our early 30s, and his lyrics about the changes that turn high-on-life kids into burden-carrying adults struggling to find their way — it all rang true to me. I was living that song, but from the flip side. There I was, the former teenager now married to the girl of my dreams, with a young career, young kids, a used car in the driveway and monthly rent. I’m guessing you know the drill.
And yes, it could occasionally feel overwhelming. But I still had the growing sense that my life’s unique horizon was finally beginning to come into view. And even if that view was different than the fireworky thrills of adolescence, it was still, in its way, absolutely thrilling.
I was beginning to feel the thrill of building something permanent with my life. It was the thrill of discovering the type of work that you gladly get up every day to perform, surrounded by the family and friends whose love you’ve earned, and who you love in return.
It’s hard, this life, and sometimes there are setbacks. Recessions hit. Stupidity surfaces. Accidents happen. Viruses strike. Mistakes are made.
And yet there you are, no longer watching from the shoreline, but in the boat, oar in hand, catching the tide and the trade winds. Moving forward. Finding your way. Feeling the satisfaction that comes when the world moves over a little bit to give you room to work, love, play, and live.
To be sure, it’s a different kind of thrill than the one you feel when you’re a kid running down the aisles of the adolescent candy store, where every jar is labeled simply as "Possibilities." By contrast, the thrill of adulthood is to see the results of the choices you’ve made, as you watch your possibilities become mature realities.
And if the road requires you to back up and start over a time or two, so what? We’ve all had to do it. Every single one of us. You cope, I cope, we all cope. Caterpillars into butterflies.
So if you’re young, don’t despair. That thrill of adolescence in Mellencamp’s song doesn’t just evaporate. Give it a decade or two, and you’ll see it blossom into something even more satisfying.
