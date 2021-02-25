“There are some days when we need a hand. There are other days when we’re called on to lend one.” — from the inaugural address of President Biden.
“Some days you’re the windshield. Some days you’re the bug.” — Mary Chapin Carpenter
One of the most ridiculous claims we like to make as Americans is that we get what we deserve. If you’re rich and live comfortably it’s because you’ve earned it. If you’re poor, it’s because you deserve it.
If only it was that simple. It’s true that many rich people worked hard to achieve their success and treated others justly as they climbed the ladder. But it’s also true that some people had their riches handed to them without effort, or they exploited or robbed others to reach their pinnacle of success.
It’s true that some of the poor chose not to pursue the path of education and hard work that offers the best chance to escape their poverty. But many have been coldly denied the opportunities that would enable them to succeed, and others have fallen victim to physical or medical disasters that forced their fall from the ladder of success.
Nevertheless, we’ve all fallen into the trap of making simplistic comments and assumptions about other people that are at best ill-informed and at worst ignorant, hateful and injurious.
Usually, we lapse into our sloppy and inaccurate judgments as a way to feel superior to those below us, even as we deny that’s what we’re doing. Such actions are not limited to those looking down. The poor in money and spirit are just as capable of seeing their perceived inadequacy as a comforting explanation for why it is pointless to try and move ahead.
In an earlier column, I once pondered how I’d disrupt the world if I was the devil. I realize now I left out one of Old Scratch’s most obvious tactics: to convince the world that nothing is complex, that every problem from climate change to unwanted pregnancies can be solved by a simple phrase or a folksy, ear-catchingly cute play on words.
No pain, no gain. If you can conceive it, you can achieve it. He’ll just use the money for drugs. She should have made better choices. I’ll always be a failure — or its flipside: I’m too big to fail.
Falling into the trap of oversimplifying life’s complexities blocks us from seeing the world as it is, while simultaneously convincing us we’ve got it all figured it out. It provides us with a moral sugar-rush reinforcement for why it’s OK for to feel superior.
“See that wobbly man holding the sign by the streetlight, Bobby? He has to beg because he’s drunk all the time. I mean, look at him. He’s just too lazy to hold a real job.”
And so we blithely (and blindly) bounce through life, seeing it all as a daily confirmation of the dozens of one-line judgments we’ve memorized that sum up all human behavior into sharp-relief black and white, as if life’s shades of gray are just nasty tricks designed to steer us off into lost paths. And as we apply these convenient snap judgments to every scene of potential personal discomfort, we give ourselves permission to dismiss as unimportant the need to look below the surface to discover the human need for warmth, comfort, support, empathy and action.
Well, life is hard for us all. We each have our battles to fight, our hills to climb and our races to run. We are tired enough at the end of each day to more than justify the feeling that your problems are not my problems. And, God knows, vice versa.
And so we hurt both ourselves and others by ignoring the simple fact that points the way out of all this struggle and pain. We are social creatures. We are built by God to find our way out of the muck only when we help each other. That’s how it works. Whether we are the windshield or the bug, there are some days we need a hand, and some days when we’re asked to lend one. It’s that simple.
If only it was easy.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.