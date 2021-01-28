As a child, I used to wear a bath towel safety-pinned around my neck so I could play Superman. One day I succeeded in climbing on the roof. My mom was inside vacuuming. I stood on the edge and looked at the lawn below. I was 5 years old. I was Superman.
Fortunately, I only sprained my ankle.
I’d like to say that was the only dumb thing I ever did as a child (or teenager), but you’d know I was lying.
Who knows why children do the dumb things they do? I guess the combination of immaturity and a form of logic based more on wishful thinking than factual accuracy, topped off with a dollop of adrenaline, can sometimes turn even the smartest child into an accident waiting to happen.
But our youthful boo-boos heal and we grow up into rational and clear-thinking adults, right?
Guffaw.
As I approach the completion of seven decades of life, I’m constantly amazed at the extraordinarily poor decision making displayed by adults of all ages. (And some of that amazement I turn to myself. What on earth was I thinking when I…, or when I…)
The adult version of poor decision-making occurs when we choose to believe something that most people instantly recognize as ridiculous and a very bad choice. It’s not that we’re stupid. We just want so much for something to be true that we allow our wanting to make up the difference between the crazy claim and actual proof it will work. We’ve seen too many movies where the star risks everything and strikes the mother lode of money, love, fame, whatever. We all secretly think that it’s finally our turn to win the lottery.
So we send money to Nigerian businessmen because they’ll send us a million dollars in return. We carry on extra-marital affairs because no one will ever find out. We invest our life savings in some obscure stock because the friend of a friend of a distant cousin says he heard from an insider that in a month the stock will be bigger than Apple.
And then it all falls apart, and we come face to face with the painful reality of our own momentary stupidity.
I bring all of this up because of the recent devastating disappointment endured by supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which has found widespread support over the last few years. If you missed it, QAnon claims that Donald Trump is defending the planet from an organized sex-trafficking cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles consisting mostly of liberal politicians, Hollywood celebrities and “deep state” government officials. In other words, Democrats. A September 2020 nationwide poll found that one-third of Republicans believe that QAnon’s claims are “mostly true.”
As you may know, QAnon followers were convinced that the Jan. 20 inauguration of president Biden would never happen. Instead, at noon, eastern time, the so-called “Great Awakening” was supposed to begin, wherein Donald Trump would announce he was declaring martial law, after which Joe Biden and many other Democrats would be arrested on national television for treason and be executed.
Other variations on the expected Great Awakening included the shutdown of the national power grid as part of the imposition of martial law. I know one woman who received an email from her son a few days before the inauguration urging her to go out and buy a generator and ham radio set, so that when everything went dark on Inauguration Day, they’d still be able to communicate.
But — spoiler alert — Biden’s in, and the power’s still on. And in the wake of the great non-awakening, many conspiracy fans took to social media to confess that their faith in QAnon had been shaken. Many said they were done with it.
I understand their disappointment. I know from personal experience what happens when you jump off a roof with a bath towel safety-pinned around your neck.
But, of course, it’s not over. It’s never over. Many will just move on to the next conspiracy theory, or insider-trading tip, or money transfer scam.
Don’t believe me? Sometime when you’re bored, google “Lizard People” and see what appears. I’d try to explain it here, but you’d think I was an idiot.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.