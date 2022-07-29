Chris Huston mug

My religious faith tells me that at some future time I will have the opportunity to sit down and have a chat with God. We’ll talk about my life and He’ll share with me His opinion of how well I did with the time allotted to me.

Some describe Him (or Her, or It, or The Great Cloud, River, Circle, etc. — but for the sake of space, I’m sticking with Him) as being somewhat stern and dour. Judgmental. But personally, I think He’ll be more on the compassionate side, and at least somewhat understanding of the fact that here on Earth our intentions only occasionally match up with our actions.