Earlier this month, I had to go to an eye doctor to take an odd extra skin-thing off my left eyelid. I was told it was nothing to worry about, but that the results might be noticeable for a few days. Fair enough.
I’m pretty stoic about most medical stuff, but I’m not crazy about things like scalpels getting within an eyelash of my eyeball. Years earlier, when my wife switched to contact lenses, she suggested I do the same. I told her I had no intention of sticking a finger into my eye every day, and stuck with my reading glasses.
Nevertheless, I went in and had the procedure, because it needed to be done. I willed the white knuckles away, but only barely. Then I drove straight home. The house was empty, since my wife was gone for the afternoon at a volunteer project.
I had not looked in the mirror before leaving the eye doctor’s office, nor did I check myself when I got in my car. I didn’t look in the bathroom mirror when I got home. I admit, I was a little worried about what I would see. Some big, swollen purple eyelid that no one would want to see while walking around Costco? Ugh.
So here’s what I did. I decided to wait until my wife came home. When she walked in the house, she would look at me. If her face showed even the slightest level of freak out, I’d know the results weren’t pretty.
I was on the couch when she came in. She looked at me and asked how it went. Her face didn’t even so much as twitch. I told her my eyelid was a little scratchy and sore, which was annoying, but no big deal. She then sent me out to bring in the groceries. After depositing the sacks in the kitchen, I finally walked into the bathroom to have a look.
The damage was much less than I thought it would be. Swelling was minor. Discoloration was minor. Scar tissue was non-existent.
Clearly, I could have done this an hour earlier. But since I didn’t know what I would be seeing, I decided to see the results through my wife’s eyes before seeing them through my own.
Because if I was now the owner of a big lumpy, ugly eye, she’d still tell me it was no big deal, because she loves me and is, by nature, encouraging. I get that. But in that first second when she looked at me, that’s when I’d have the truth.
And the truth was: Chris, quit being a wimp about your eye. Now go bring in the groceries.
I don’t normally spend much time each week thinking about what I’d do if my wife wasn’t around, but I thought about it that night. In a world of callous indifference, she’s the one — really, the only one — I can absolutely depend upon to hold the mirror to me and shows me exactly who I am, but who does it with constant love and unfailingly tender concern.
And that night it occurred to me that everyone needs such a person in their lives, and the tragedy is that I know there are people — millions of them, perhaps hundreds of millions in a world of 7 billion — who don’t have such a person.
There are children who look to their parents for this kind of love and don’t find it. There are adults who look for this kind of love in friends and others, and don’t find it.
Some chose to settle for God, which, in my opinion, is a good choice, but inevitably a distant one. Others simply but continuously search, sharply or vaguely, for the eyes of another human that, above all else, speak peace in the midst of conflict, water in the desert, and human warmth from the cold.
To those who’s search has not yet ended, I wish you a final success. And I wish I knew why I am so lucky. I have no explanation, only deep and enduring gratitude for my wife with the honest eyes, and to whatever fates were active in bringing us together.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.