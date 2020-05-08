It’s said that if you want to break a habit, stop doing it for a month. If you can get through four weeks without it, your old habit will fade away into the graveyard of discarded behaviors, such as asking your hair stylist for a mullet.
Here in Idaho, we’re starting to see stirrings of life the way things used to be. A few stores are cautiously reopening. Lines at the fast food drive-through windows are getting longer. Perhaps in another couple of months we’ll be living like we were back in the ancient days of February.
But personally, I doubt we’ll all just pick up again from where we left off. Over the last six weeks, we’ve broken a lot of habits and established a few new ones. Returning to our old definition of normal may take more than a governor’s proclamation.
Sure, some of it will be easy. Once the all-clear is sounded, I don’t think it will take long to get over face masks. Like you, I wear them out of respect for those around me. It’s true I’m getting used to the feel of fabric on my face, but it’s never — not once — felt comfortable. The best I’ve achieved is getting used to face masks the way you get used to a pebble in your shoe. If circumstances won’t allow you to deal with it, you work around it until you forget about it.
On the plus side, thanks to my wife’s sewing skills, I have a very cool Beatles face mask. Top that, Costco shoppers.
Still, when the order is lifted, my face mask is going where it belongs: to the bottom of the drawer that doesn’t get opened more than once a year.
But other behaviors are starting to feel right. When someone comes unexpectedly around a store aisle in front of me, I reflexively stop so they can get a few steps ahead. When I see customers lining up tightly in the check out lanes, I hold my distance and wonder what world they’re living in. When the clear plastic barricades at checkout counters went up all over town, I thought it was great for the workers, who were probably worried sick (no pun intended) about the long hours of dealing with close-up riff-raff like me. And I’ve started to appreciate stores that have marked off duct tape lines every 6 feet on the floor as we work our way toward the cash register.
In time, the constant cleaning, the plastic barricades and the duct tape floor spacing will go away, but I think I’ll be OK with maintaining a slightly wider spacing while I push my cart around the store.
But there’s one thing I’m not looking forward to losing: our expanded sense of being nice to each other. Over the last six weeks, I’ve had more conversations with check-out clerks than the preceding six years. There’s something to be said for the all-in-this-together camaraderie we now share. Even grumpy people seem to be getting the message: It could be a whole lot worse, so get over yourself.
As we return to life, some things won’t change at all, because they never changed to begin with. I’m confident the amateur Idaho thought police will still be standing ever-ready to sound the siren about each new week’s threat to the particular constitutional rights they tend to prefer.
Nevertheless, I think that as we slowly emerge from our homes there will be some newly acquired pandemic habits we may not want to relinquish. I’m told that baking supplies are perpetually running short, as many women (and men too, but, yeah, women) are discovering the joys of preparing food from scratch. As the demands of returning to work once again dominate our lives, we may realize that some aspects of our forced slowdown actually caused us to reconnect with parts of our soul we’d forgotten existed.
The trick will be to integrate the old and the new; to discard stupid spending and consumption habits that were just that — meaningless habits — and replace them with a few of the new living patterns we’ve discovered over the last six weeks that, to everyone’s surprise, weren’t so bad after all.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.