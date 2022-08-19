Chris Huston mug

Chris Huston

In our home, and probably in yours, we bring out our nativity set each December. Joseph and Mary hover over the Baby Jesus. Livestock are gathered close, as are angels, wise men, and a shepherd or two. A star hovers.

And just like yours, there are many other signs of Christmas in our home when the holiday season arrives. Wreaths, candy canes, candles, stars, trees — they all can serve as symbols, or modern-life parallels to bring the various elements of the Christmas story into a sharper focus and deeper meaning.