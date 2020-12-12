It’s hard to believe, but Christmas arrives in less than two weeks. Thanks to the ability to play restful YouTube Christmas music collections all day long, I have heard “Silent Night” approximately 200 times so far this month.
I’m not complaining. After the mayhem of 2020, I’m happy with a quiet Christmas.
Some of you will disagree with me on that, which is fine. After all, Christmas is the one time each year when we get to let our Christianity out of the box a little, with all the big choirs and living mangers and food drives — although our religious Christmas must still awkwardly coexist with the commercial one with all its holly-jolly Santas, long check-out lines and maudlin Muzak.
But back in the day, a little over 20 centuries ago, Jesus wasn’t a trillion-dollar industry with dozens of Christian denominations and thousands of commercial retailers simultaneously hanging up the mistletoe. As you know, our Savior lived His mortal life as a solitary, status quo-challenging itinerant preacher, with a gift for disrupting not only the major religious influences of His society, but the local government as well.
During His lifetime he wasn’t even particularly well liked, except for a few ardent disciples and the occasional fickle crowd. His central message of Emmanuel (“God with us”), combined with His emphasis on true personal conversion and sincere kindness towards those who don’t look and act like us, failed to resonate at the time with the popular culture.
But that was 2,000 years ago. Since then, Jesus and his teachings have become the moral yardstick by which the world measures itself.
Well, sort of. Christians make up slightly less than one-third of the world’s population, but we’re not exactly what you’d call a unified group. We quibble endlessly among ourselves over who’s got it right and who’s got it wrong, how to worship, how to sing, how to act, which Bible verses to prioritize and which ones are OK to ignore, what to wear, who we can marry, how to divorce and whether women deserve to be in charge of anything.
And in so doing, the cause of Christianity, which I’m personally convinced is the greatest engine for positive and productive change the world has ever produced, fritters away much of its globe-altering potential over doctrinal hair-splitting.
It’s not that the individual churches and their larger denominations aren’t accomplishing wonderful things on their own. They are. But it remains just a portion of what could be accomplished if Christians, whatever their denomination, found their devotion to Christ’s teachings to be a sufficient reason to work arm-in-arm with other Christians — regardless of their different inner and outer trappings — to house the poor, clothe the naked, feed the hungry and collectively raise struggling humanity to a higher level.
It’s true that some churches and denominations work together occasionally. Most, however, don’t.
And there’s the rub. In the end, I think the world would be well-served if we spent less of our Christian energy conducting endless raids on each other’s membership rolls, and more of it pondering what our collective power could accomplish in advancing the cause of His call to serve our fellow men — all of them.
The older I get, the more I’m adjusting to the idea that people with a spiritual heart seek God in the way that resonates most deeply within their soul. Some like more structure, some like less. Some like cathedrals. Some like simplicity. Where are you your best self? That’s where you’ll go. If I’ve learned anything in 50 years of interacting with people of faith, it’s that when you do what Jesus asks you to do, you’re blessed for the effort, regardless of your denomination. One church’s Holy Ghost is not better than another church’s Holy Ghost. In the end, Christ will sort it all out for us, and we’ll be happy with the sorting.
So Merry Christmas, however Christmas feels right to you. After all, it’s a big world out there. Despite all our Christian differences, it’s worth remembering occasionally that we’re all on the same team. Image what we could accomplish if we truly started acting that way.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.