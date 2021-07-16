Idaho’s biggest Fourth of July fireworks show is the annual Freedom Festival held in Idaho Falls. This year, about 200,000 people came from all over the region to attend, my wife and I among them.
An annual tradition at the Freedom Fest is to show up early to block off a spot on the grass for your posse of family and friends, along with your tents, barbecues, sound systems and, of course, flags.
But Old Glory wasn’t the only type of flag to be found waving at this month’s Freedom Fest.
As we walked through the crowds in the hours building up to the show, I saw a large tent just off the sidewalk where an early-arriving group had set up an impressive festival basecamp. Two barbecue grills were turning out burgers and dogs, and the Bluetooth speakers were cranking out the country tunes.
But what caught my eye was the flag pole they’d driven into the ground by their tent, and the flag that flew from it. As we, along with hundreds of other families, walked by we couldn’t help noticing the large, bold message on the flag.
F*** Biden, it read.
Well, it didn’t actually read F-asterisk-asterisk-asterisk Biden, but you get the idea.
Perhaps you will think less of me to say I was a bit shocked — not by the sentiment, variations of which I’ve heard often enough, but by such a callously vulgar display of obscenity at an overwhelmingly family-focused event.
I am not a prude. In my 35 years as a journalist I have observed at very close range the best and worst humanity has to offer. And I’m well aware that millions of our friends and neighbors have strongly antagonistic feeling toward the current president.
But at what point did we decide that our children are fair game for exposure to this kind of casual obscenity?
I looked around at the other families walking with me on the sidewalk, nearly all with children under 12, and wasn’t surprised at what I saw — heads dropping down. Parents and kids collectively wincing at the sight — tuning it out, pretending it wasn’t there.
And this being Idaho, I’m pretty sure many of those parents didn’t vote Democrat last November. But that didn’t keep them from wishing they and their children could unsee what had just been more or less rubbed in their faces.
I think I was about 12 when I first discovered profanity. I may have let a word slip in my home. The reaction was swift and severe.
I was told that such words were not only ugly, they made the speaker ugly as well. They put his personal ignorance on public display. Profanity, I was told, marked you as someone that all good people would consciously choose to avoid.
But thanks to the ubiquity of Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., today’s version of that advice forces us to say something like this: “OK, kids, there are some bad words in this movie, so just remember we don’t speak like that in our home.”
But unfortunately, our kids quickly discover that a lot of people do speak like that — in everyday conversation and on printed material like bumper stickers, T-shirts and even flags.
What’s to be gained by the abandonment of social restraint in our printed and public speech? Perhaps those who feel compelled to rub our noses in their public profanity see any kind of restraint as a violation of today’s definition of “freedom,” which dismisses our generationally accepted norms of civil discourse and behavior as some newly minted version of social slavery.
I sort of get their point. I suppose if I lacked the vocabulary to make any kind of intelligent argument against those with whom I disagree, then your negative reaction to my air raid of F-bombs would seem like censorship to me.
Well, happy birthday, America. We’re another year older and another year cruder. I leave it to you to decide if this is the progress the founders hoped we would one day achieve when they pledged their sacred honor in support of a new nation so that we could one day normalize rubbing each other’s noses in our own ignorantly angry filth.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.