Everyone above the age of 25 has a 9/11 story. Here’s mine. The memories are still so fresh that this is the easiest column I’ve ever written.
I was running the news department of WJET, the ABC affiliate in Erie, Pennsylvania, 202 miles from Shanksville. On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I walked into the front door of the station at 9:00 sharp.
Television stations always have a monitor in the lobby playing whatever’s on. Naturally, I expected to hear Regis and Kathie Lee beginning their daily blah-blah. Instead, I heard the voice of Good Morning America anchor Charlie Gibson.
Instant head turn. This was odd. GMA wouldn’t still be on unless something was happening.
I looked at the monitor. Full screen video, Charlie’s voice. Smoke from one of the towers.
“We’re still not sure what has happened. Evidently an aircraft of some sort has flown into the North Tower of the—”
And then — it took no longer than a second — a blur on the screen disappearing into the South Tower, a fireball blowing out the other side. There are audible gasps on the air — the studio crew surrounding Gibson is reacting loudly enough to be picked up by his microphone.
This never, ever, happens.
“— and now…something…appears to have struck the South Tower…”
My jaw set. It was going to be a long day.
I walked back into the newsroom. Usually, the photogs are back at their lockers checking their gear, the reporters on the phone, calling contacts, lining up the day’s stories.
Silence. Except for the monitors. All the channels, all live with the towers.
I watched with them for a few minutes. Our standard morning meeting to plan the day’s coverage began every day at 9:15.
“Listen,” I said, “we’re going to put off the meeting until 9:45. But at 9:45 I’m going to want your ideas on how we are going to cover the impact of this story locally. At 9:45 we’re going to get to work.”
“And remember,” I added, “these kinds of days are the reason you got into journalism. 9:45.”
It turns out 9:45 was optimistic. At 9:37 American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon.
We started our meeting at 10:00. Then, at 10:03, United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Shanksville? That’s only—what?—200 miles from here, isn’t it?
I added Shanksville to the dry-wipe board with an exclamation point.
Twice that morning I’d already seen national reporters on the air lose it, and it bothered me. Tears from an on-air reporter don’t do anybody any good. You can’t impart vital information if you’re crying.
I told the newsroom: Look, if you want to cry, I understand. I really do. Just do it privately, please. Not on the air. Everybody’s panicked. But we are the calm ones. We have to be. This is what we do. Now go do it.
I went into my office and called my mother in California. She wouldn’t even be up yet. She answered the phone groggily.
“Hi, Mom. Turn on your television.”
Pause. Finally, “what channel?”
“Any channel. Gotta go.”
And so the day unfolded. I called in everybody available. Day off, vacation, it didn’t matter. Everybody came in. No questions asked. All hands on deck — except one reporter, scheduled to work that evening, who actually called in sick.
Not only was I furious, but the newsroom was as well. This group was a team, and everyone felt the letdown.
Nevertheless, I was aware all afternoon that the team was in danger of falling apart. Except for the anchors and a few other managers, these were all just kids, a year or two out of college. Very talented kids, but just kids.
And, truthfully, I wanted to join them, but I was the boss. Everyone was looking to me as the example. Three times that day I stood up and just walked through the halls, out of the newsroom, getting myself under control. The sales guys, payroll, production, they all saw me walking. Nobody spoke to me, which I appreciated.
Our coverage went well. The crew we’d sent to Shanksville did a fine job with their live shots. They stayed there for three days. We all did our jobs and served our viewers. In the days that followed, people stopped us on the street and thanked us.
Two final stories. The reporter who called off sick on 9/11 also called off sick the next day. And the next. On Friday morning, she came in to talk to me, and immediately resigned.
She said she’d spent the last three days at home, mostly crying. And then she told me something I’ve never forgotten. “I don’t understand,” she said, “how you people can do what you do. What’s wrong with all of you?”
I told her that what’s wrong with us is the same thing that’s wrong with EMS workers, and ER nurses, and firemen and policemen. Someone has to stay calm in a crisis. But not everyone can do it, and there’s no shame in that.
I wished her well, and never saw her again.
But inside, I was also wondering what was wrong with me. All that week, while everyone else went home to cry and mourn, I’d never shed a tear. Not one. My wife asked me if I was OK. “Fine,” I said, and, understanding the tone, she dropped the subject.
What the hell was wrong with me?
That weekend, we were scheduled to drive down to D.C. to see my daughter. We drove by the Pentagon, one section collapsed in. Wisps of smoke still rose from the ruin.
Sunday we went to church. We stood and sang all four verses of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Loudly.
And that’s when it hit me. Unexpectedly, it all just suddenly came out. As the organ thundered and the congregation sang, I stood there, unable to sing, as the tears finally game. Down my cheeks they rolled, through all four verses. I was human after all. My wife just held my hand and didn’t say a word.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.