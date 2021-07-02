“Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things.” The parable of the talents teaches us that we have a profound responsibility to be wise stewards of our resources. Some of us are blessed with more. Some have less. Attitude is key. We are judged not by the amount of our accumulated wealth. The ultimate measure lies in what we do with what we have.
Pondering such wisdom has me thinking about the link between financial freedom and Independence Day.
"Those who fought for independence for our nation were looking to the future," writes Idaho Falls-based financial writer and money expert Miranda Marquit. "They had different ideas of what the future might look like, but they were still making an investment in the future. As you consider your own future, think about how you can invest in yourself, invest in your relationships, invest in your finances, and invest in others."
On Independence Day, citizens around the world proclaim their liberty from earlier oppressors, whether those tyrants be corrupted, power-hungry dictators, or a military that has gotten too big and demanding for its britches. The United States joins many other countries including Canada and France in celebrating in July.
Independence Day is often filled with the waving of flags, parades, picnics, barbecues, carnivals, fairs, concerts, baseball games, family reunions and beach parties, and of course the all-popular evening fireworks. It is also often commemorated by visiting the graves of men and women of our military. These soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice to make our freedom possible. We give a nod to our country’s veterans who served with faith and diligence and honor our current military who continue to preserve and protect us. Independence Day, in the United States or around the world, is a day that vibrates with purpose.
In the United States, the holiday commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. That day, with no guarantee of victory, our bold founders gathered together to declare their sovereignty from British rule The nation was still in the midst of heavy fighting against the British. Our patriots knew that if they lost the fight, they would be declared traitors and suffer horribly at the hands of their oppressors.
We live in a time of rapid change. Governments are rising and falling. Industries are blooming and then, all too soon, becoming obsolete. New scientific discoveries are soon overshadowed by even newer findings. Unless we are continuously expanding our understanding and vision, we, too, will become out-of-date. Research tells us that individuals entering the labor market today will be forced to find three to five different career paths during their productive years.
What must we do to become more self-reliant and free? These qualities are critical to our spiritual and financial growth. Whenever we get into situations which threaten our self-reliance, we also find our communities at-risk. If we increase our dependence on anything or anyone to an unhealthy level, we will find an immediate decrease in our ability to prosper.
Here’s an Independence Day suggestion: While you’re celebrating, nail down the day you want to become financially free.
According to Forbes Magazine, declaring your Financial Independence Day is a better idea than coming up with “the number” you need to retire, especially if you’re in your 50s or 60s and don’t have much time to pump up your savings. When you achieve financial independence, you work because you want to, not because you have to.
True success releases us from the bondage of fear. Are you ready to make the changes that will allow you to be, do and have all you want in life? Are you ready to rise to that level? If no sacrifices or changes were necessary to manifest the American Dream, everyone would already be there. If fear makes you feel that your prospects for true financial independence are cloudy at best, then take immediate action to blow those clouds away.
Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us.” Declare the reality that financial independence lies within you. We can celebrate our freedom from fear and from financial worries. Be happy now. It is also important during this time to remember our fellow human beings who have not yet achieved this goal. Lift them up when you can. It is our job to inspire, uplift and serve those who have less, and show them the way. Freedom is an eternal value, a firm foundation on which we can build success.
Michael Strickland of Pocatello teaches for Boise State University and is a visiting scholar at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Institute for Leadership, Equity and Justice at the Rutgers Graduate School of Education.