I do not embrace patriotism for my country blindly. The United States has many wonderful qualities, but people in power at the highest levels of our federal government have proven, at times, that they cannot be trusted without question, that blind loyalty to our leaders’ decisions is not a wise policy.
My country first, but always with the right to raise questions regarding the facts and our intentions. The decision of whether America should go to war, something we have done frequently from the beginning conflict that founded our country, should always be open for examination.
Analyzing whether we entered into a “good war” smacks of an oxymoron to me. When can war ever be good? How many replays of mayhem do humans have to fight before recognizing war is a terrible way to solve problems? For me, human-sanctioned conflict in the form of organized killing mocks the very notion we have become a civilized species.
In some regards, humans have more in common with ants than other primates. Both species often live in large communities and have colonized almost every landmass on Earth. However, ants have been pillaging and conquering far longer than humans as fossils suggest they have existed for approximately 130 million years, with a 99 million year piece of amber offering a time-travel window of ants locked in mortal combat.
With that backdrop, and as we approach another anniversary of D-Day (June 6, 1944), I find myself reflecting upon our country’s involvement in wars. The day the Allies stormed the beaches at Normandy always triggers introspection regarding mortal conflict, and never more so for me, than a few years back when I visited the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial located by the town of Coleville-sur-mer in France. There are approximately 9,400 Americans buried there on a bluff overlooking the sea who died during the landings on the beaches of Normandy and the subsequent incursions.
When you see that sea of white crosses with an occasional star, it is sobering no matter how you perceive war. Many of those brave men knew death awaited their landing upon the beaches.
Taps was played while I was at that cemetery, and tears came to my eyes as I thought about the courage and sacrifice of those tender souls who fell during the invasion. A feeling of patriotism overwhelmed me — a pride at what Americans had done to stop a terrifying force of human aggression — along with a profound sadness for all who lost so much due to the stupidity of others.
We had no real choice but to fight World War II. Complex reasons prompted the regional conflicts in Europe and the Pacific which ultimately exploded into worldwide conflict, but underlying all of it were the ambitions of ruthless men. The claimed right to take the territory of other humans was evident in Hitler’s autobiographical manifesto, “Mein Kampf” (“My Struggle”). The Holocaust that ensued wasn’t detailed in his book, but perceived supremacy also drove his quest, and millions died because of calculated delusions.
America did everything it could to stay out of World War II until we were confronted with the sneak attack upon Pearl Harbor. We had been aiding the Allies in Europe before Japan’s action forced our hand; however, Americans lined up to fight for their country after that day in “infamy.” Their blood was shed throughout the world to stop what had become a unified aggression unrivaled in world history, and much of it washed ashore on Normandy’s beaches.
I will never forget visiting that military cemetery in France. As much as it moved me, it also compels me to ask the question, “Will America ever stop using military force so readily to resolve conflicts?”
Whatever your politics, many recognize the wars we fought in Vietnam and Iraq were ill-founded. Faulty intelligence and subterfuge were relied upon and fed to the American people to justify intervention in these conflicts. Massive economic destruction resulted, with the ultimate price being paid by many Americans and their families, along with the deaths of numerous innocent foreigners; the casualties of war as they say.
My naive hope as I reflect upon the approaching D-Day anniversary, is that our nation exercises better judgment when it comes to initiating future wars (Iran and North Korea come to mind), and that all countries work to reduce this method for resolving conflicts.
Given that ants have warred for over 99 million years, I do not hold much hope for humans. I suspect we will be long gone before that amount of time passes again, and that our never-ending wars will contribute to our demise. We certainly have not learned from human history even though we supposedly have superior intelligence over ants.
Chief Joseph of the Nez Pearce tribe fought valiantly trying to save his people and their territory that was being seized by white colonists. With many of his chiefs dead, and his people dying and starving, he said the following on Oct. 5, 1877, in his moving speech of surrender: “Hear me, my chiefs! I am tired. My heart is sick and sad. From where the sun now stands, I will fight no more forever.” I wish all world leaders would utter a similar vow given the tragic waste wrought by warfare.
Those valiant soldiers at Normandy and other locales have my respect. They did not choose to engage in inhumanity, but their sacrifice made a difference. One has to wonder, though, how many more cemeteries will we fill with innocence destroyed solely to appease the ambitions of misguided leaders?
