Maybe you are sick and tired of being sick and tired, to coin a phrase.
I know it’s been difficult with the pandemic, the restrictions which no one likes, including me, the rise in COVID-19 infections due to people ignoring the warnings, and the constant national and state political ads. (Why do Idaho candidates have to prove they can buck hay, ride horses and shoot guns to qualify for office?) I hear from so many people that they can’t wait for the election to be over and, in fact, 2020 to be over. It may get worse.
Remember that classic Dylan stanza:
An' here I sit so patiently
Waiting to find out what price
You have to pay to get out of
Going through all these things twice.
Another wave of the pandemic could prove even more deadly. I hope Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn’t become like Cassandra making dire warnings that are not heeded. We hear rumors that left- and right-wing militias might declare a new civil war. Race relations between people of color and the police may deteriorate even more. Despite these disturbing thoughts, there are some brighter moments.
It was a lift to see and hear former President Barack Obama on the campaign trial again. Unless you find his pitch for Joe Biden repugnant, no one can deliver a more rousing speech than Obama.
Another brighter point.
I voted early for the first time in my life. Usually, I like to vote on the day of the election. There’s that sense of camaraderie being with other citizens casting a vote and doing one’s civic duty. I was concerned, however, after seeing so many reports of record-breaking turnouts that I might be caught standing in line for hours enduring inclement weather: freezing rain or snow. I would do it, of course, especially during this contentious time when the country’s soul is under attack. If the high turnout was inspiring, so was the enticement to vote early. I was pleased to discover it was incredibly easy. One provides an ID and is given the ballot. In minutes, it’s over.
I know that my vote will get swallowed since Idaho is such a red state. It is a problem if one party is too dominant. In a “purple” state, there is more debate. Though I was born a Democrat and baptized a week later due to my Irish Catholic heritage, I believe debate is essential to a healthy political process.
It may be a week before we know who won the presidency, and there could be court battles. President Donald Trump has made it clear he won’t depart the White House easily if he loses the election. He might claim the election was “rigged.” He must know on some level that there are actually voters out there, including the powerful republican group known as the Lincoln Project, who want President Trump and republican candidates for the senate to fail.
If you’re feeling stressed and confused, remember that the election will be over on Nov. 3. Perhaps by the end of next year, scientists will find a vaccine for the coronavirus. Abraham Lincoln’s memorable phrase, “we shall nobly save, or meanly lose, the last best hope of earth” may inspire Americans to create a future full of peace rather than contention.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”