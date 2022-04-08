As a young child, age 5 to probably about 11, I had three paranoias: wind, our basement and ghost stories.
The first one came to mind this morning at 4:47 a.m. as I laid awake listening to the gusty wind whistle around the bricked corner of my house where my bedroom is located. This is the same bedroom I slumbered in as a child. I recognized that same whistling pitch that used to disturb me enough to either head to my mom’s room or sometimes holler out for her to come protect me. It kept me awake and scared back then. But now it just kept me awake and annoyed.
I checked the weather app on my phone. It said gusts of 15 to 21 mph. Sure seems more powerful than that. I will probably see debris in my yard when the sun shines. Some of the new U.S. flags I just installed on the fence will indubitably be on the ground. At least my tulips and daffodils are not up and bloomed yet to be obliterated by this early spring gale.
I mentioned the basement. Thirteen steps with a railing on the left side going down to the food storage and freezer. An extra bedroom and what we called “the playroom” make up the partially unfinished area. My friends and I would gather in that “play room” for sleepovers and throwing darts at the woo- paneled walls. (The holes are still there, I can show you sometime.)
“Go downstairs and get a package of hamburger from the freezer,” Mom would order. “Sure,” I would say, being the most dutiful and obedient child of the family. There was only one light switch at the top of the stairs and it only provided light to not quite the bottom of the stairs. It used to look darker than a West Virginia coal mine from the top of the stairs as I stood there hesitant, trying to muster my courage. From the bottom step, I had to make a right hand turn and traverse about 15 feet on a cold concrete floor to make it to the freezer door. There lies the problem, pitch black with only a bare bulb from the ceiling with a pull chain and that was clear on the opposite side of the room! Pulling open the freezer door to activate the light was necessary to even see where the dang pull chain was!. If I had brains back then, I would have packed a flashlight but you know the answer to that already. Getting to the freezer door and back to the lit staircase was 10 seconds of pure terror for me. I am sure my EKG would have shown tachycardia from the fear of “something going to get me” until I was bounding back up the stairs to the safety of the kitchen and my Mom. Ironically, when my son and I moved back to this house in our “Andy Griffith and Opie” days, he was about 12 years old and he, too, was petrified by this basement. So it wasn't just me!
Now to the ghost stories. I surmise this may be the catalyst for all my other anxieties and fears of childhood. On the shoulders of my best childhood friend, Danny, I will place this honor. We often camped out in his backyard in the elevated fort his Dad built. Complete with a trap door and rope climb access. Our fort adventures could be its own book. Tucked into sleeping bags, we would chatter into the late hours of the dark summer nights. Danny loved telling ghost and horror stories. I hated it. Despite my whimpering and protesting, he raconteured me into a fearful frenzy every time. More than once, I would leave our outings in a tremble to either walk home or get his mom Elaine out of bed to drive me the three blocks of no street lights. We laugh about this now, Dan and I, when we see each other occasionally.
Hearing this wind whistle this morning brought out these memories and also the smile on my face that I am not a scared little boy anymore. The sun is now up, I look out my front window and all my new flags are still up and intact. I go down the basement all by myself just fine, thanks to the added light switch. And, Dan, if you read this, call me — .I’ve got a great ghost story for ya!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.