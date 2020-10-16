Fear not, presume not.

These are contentious times, and it is hard to be confident about actions leading to reasonable results.
A common complaint I heard when taking a political science class or teaching speech communication is that often Americans, particularly the younger citizens, don’t exercise their right to vote. In 2016, the polls showed Hillary Clinton ahead of Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote over Donald Trump but lost the Electoral College vote due to the fact a lot of Clinton supporters in key states failed to show up. They just weren’t motivated. The excitement over Barack Obama’s previous race for the White House had faded.
What a difference four years make.
More than 10.6 million voters across the U.S. have cast their ballots in the November election, according to data from the U.S. Elections Project. This shatters the record for votes cast at this time in 2016, around 1.6 million. This is happening despite the pandemic, because it is more difficult for people to vote in person because the lines will be even longer due to social distancing. According to the US Elections Project, “with exactly three weeks until Election Day, early voting turnout in 2020 far outpaces 2016.”
Fear not, if you are a Democrat. Democrats are evidently leading in the historic surge of early voting.
Presume not. The project’s director emphasizes that “high levels of blue turnout thus far should not be interpreted as an indicator of final election results.” Republican voters will certainly turn out on or before Nov. 3.
This record-breaking casting of votes is a powerful way to reinforce and influence American governance: federal, state and local. It may offset comments like one I heard in a recent radio interview, that we are “one tweet away from a civil war.” Considering that this is a dark time for Americans with the corona virus and right-wing militias planning to kidnap the Democratic governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, for ordering a lockdown due to the virus — this rise in voting is inspiring.
And yet.
Recently, NPR broadcast interviews with voters. Many either loved or disliked President Trump, including some who are uncomfortable with Trump but will vote for him anyway, and some supported or disliked Joe Biden as well, but it was unsettling to the NPR broadcast journalist to find people often breaking down during the interviews.
Emotions are high. The middle has disappeared.
A lot of Senate seats are up for taking, and it is possible Democrats could regain control of the Senate. Presume not, however. Republicans can be assured that Mitch McConnell will remain in power for a seventh term. (Seventh? Can he not find other employment, or maybe start his memoirs?) With the assured confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court will swing toward the far right. Roe v. Wade and Obama’s historic achievement, the Affordable Care Act, will be in jeopardy.
Perhaps modern times are always contentious, but one hopes that after the election, the winners and losers will accept the results and citizens will find some resolve…or even a peaceful balance. Being Americans, we can move on, still free to protest the president’s policies if necessary, and without violence. Some of the confusion and divisiveness could end.
Fear not, presume not.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”